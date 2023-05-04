ZHA's new project in China connects three skyscrapers with skybridges

ZHA's new project in China connects three skyscrapers with skybridgesIt's called the Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 04, 2023 07:31 AM ESTCreated: May 04, 2023 07:31 AM ESTinnovationZHA's Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre.ZHA Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has an ambitious new project in China that consists of three new mesmerizing skyscrapers linked at multiple points by skybridges.This is according to a press statement on the company's website.It will be called the Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre and part of Wuhan's popular Hankou Riverside Business District. ZHA has released many renders of the new structures showing they will be placed very close to each other and joined at multiple points.This will permit occupants to move easily between them. The exact heights of the three buildings have not been revealed yet, but they look significant. See Also Three towers with many floors Tower One is expected to have 52 floors, Tower Two 47 floors, and Tower Three 50 floors. The three towers will host office space, a hotel, retail space, and restaurants. On the ground level of all three towers will reside a lush central garden courtyard, while higher floors will boast rooftop garden terraces with clear views of the cityscape.The inside of the towers.ZHA ZHA is aiming for a LEED Gold green building standard for this ambitious project. The three structures will be shaped to ensure natural light permeates throughout each floor.In addition, energy-efficient heating and cooling, as well as rainwater collection systems, will be placed everywhere while smart monitoring and control systems will keep track of energy usage. Most Popular Finally, the towers’ landscaping will be integrated into Wuhan's larger Sponge City Program for managing stormwater.The project is expected to be completed in 2025. ZHA currently has 950 projects in 44 countries.In 2015, ZHA architects unveiled plans for their new Beijing Airport Terminal, and it was a showstopper. At the time, it was expected to be the largest in the world.It was reported that it would be around 700,000 square meters (100 football pitches), with the airport estimated to be ready for 2018 at a cost of around US$13.8 billion. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationOracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's howWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AICompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeHow keeping cool just went green, thanks to solid refrigerants — The BlueprintScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedAirless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber wasteMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT More Stories scienceSharing the gift of astronomy: The Asif Astronomy ClubMatthew S. Williams| 4/25/2023scienceThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to EuropeGrant Currin| 8/12/2022innovationHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprintsAmeya Paleja| 12/24/2022