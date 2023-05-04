ZHA's new project in China connects three skyscrapers with skybridges

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has an ambitious new project in China that consists of three new mesmerizing skyscrapers linked at multiple points by skybridges.

This is according to a press statement on the company's website.

It will be called the Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre and part of Wuhan's popular Hankou Riverside Business District. ZHA has released many renders of the new structures showing they will be placed very close to each other and joined at multiple points.

This will permit occupants to move easily between them. The exact heights of the three buildings have not been revealed yet, but they look significant.