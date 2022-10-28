Zuckerberg slammed by Snap CEO for the metaverse

"The last thing I want to do when I get home at the end of a long day is live inside a computer," said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. This brought a round of laughter from the audience.

“I’m going to get in trouble when I say this, but it’s a poorly built video game…Building a metaverse that looks like a meeting room? I find it’s not a place where I want to spend most of my time.” This from Phil Spencer who runs Microsoft's Xbox division. He wasn't any more bullish on the concept than the Snap CEO.

Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Josviak said the metaverse is "a word I will never use," something Craig Federighi, Apple SVP of software, absolutely agreed was not something he would say to anyone.

Apple SVPs are not the first Apple executives to take a dim view of the metaverse. Apple CEO Tim Cook told the Dutch Publication Bright, (via Google Translate): “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is.”

At meta itself there has been some dissatisfaction with the metaverse, with a critical take on the metaverse by internal documents, which said "An empty world is a sad world."