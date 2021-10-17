Inserting Algae Into Tadpoles Can Bring Their Brains Back Online

The human brain is a complex and amazing organ that takes up 20 percent of the body's oxygen, despite making up only 2 percent of our bodies. This means that the human brain cannot be without oxygen for more than five minutes before irreversible damage occurs such as in the case of a stroke.

But, what if there was a way to oxygenate a dying brain and revive it. New research showed that this is possible in tadpoles.

The new trial saw researchers inject green algae and cyanobacteria into the brains of African clawed frog tadpoles that had been suffocated. The bacteria were able to revive the tadpoles.

The researchers further found an increase in local oxygen when green algae or cyanobacteria were present and photosynthesizing under light, meaning the bacteria were essentially restarting and rescuing neuronal activity from the brink of death.