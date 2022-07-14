“Science can amuse and fascinate us all, but it is engineering that changes the world.”

The quote, from science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, encapsulates the philosophy that drives engineers. Not content with the world as it is, the engineer looks for ways to refine, reinvent, and revolutionize the systems and inventions that we encounter in everyday life.

To coincide with the launch of our new site, Interesting Engineering is showcasing the stories of engineers that exemplify this drive. The INTERESTING ENGINEERS issue profiles the people driven to work on the small scale to help change the world on a broader scale.

These engineering projects identify an issue in the world, something about how our lives and societies are structured. The project aims to spark a change, bring about a new way of doing things.

It's not just a car with solar panels, it's a vision of how we might change the way we move around — energy-independent, entirely on sunlight. It's not just a fridge, it's an idea of how we could bring clean water to more places than ever before.

Even nuclear reactors could power something bigger — interplanetary exploration, perhaps?

As we launch our new premium tier, IE+, these stories give a glimpse of what's still to come. Expect features like these and more as we explore the latest goings-on in engineering and strive to bring readers the stories beyond the headlines, the ones that stand out as truly interesting.

Read below to find:

Check back here over the coming week to find more of the most fascinating deep dives into the world of engineering.