Interesting facts about the dwarf planet Pluto that will blow your mind

Pluto might not be a planet anymore, but it still is fascinating.

By 
Jun 06, 2022
Pluto on space background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. wasan prunglampoo/iStock

Despite no longer being a planet, Pluto is still loved by millions around the world. And, for a good reason, it is a fascinating object. 

With a surface covered with mountains, valleys, plains, craters, and perhaps even glaciers, Pluto would certainly be a fascinating place to visit. First officially discovered in the early-1930s, it has fascinated scientists and the general public ever since. 

Let's take a closer look at this former planet at the edge of our Solar System. 

What is unique about the dwarf planet Pluto?

Since it received its new status of a "dwarf planet," Pluto can console itself with finally being the largest of something in the Solar System. Due to its proximity to the Kuiper Belt, it can claim the title of being the largest body in the belt.

The Kuiper belt, in case you are unaware, is a shadowy zone beyond Neptune that is populated with hundreds of thousands or millions of rocky and icy chunks as large or larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across. It is also a rich source of comets

Pluto was one of the last large celestial bodies discovered in our Solar System. The first tantalizing evidence of the existence of Pluto was observed by the American astronomer Percival Lowell in 1905.

He noticed that something strange was going on with the orbits of Neptune and Uranus, and suggested that there must be a large body beyond Neptune tugging (gravitationally) on the other two and affecting their orbits. 

After further research, Lowell predicted the mystery planet's location in 1915 but sadly died without ever actually finding it. Pluto was finally discovered in 1930 by astronomer Clyde Tombaugh at the Lowell Observatory, based on predictions by Lowell and other astronomers.

