Introducing Museum of The Future – The chance to live in 2071

Dubai’s penchant for housing some of the world’s most magnificent creations is no secret. Beautiful buildings and jaw-dropping structures with breath-taking designs have helped the UAE capital build a solid foundation for its identity as one of the top tourist destinations throughout the globe.

On the palindrome date of 22nd February 2022, Dubai added yet another feather in the cap to its stunning collection of architectural marvels as it unveiled the Museum of The Future - a standing tribute to science and technology that will allow the visitors an immersive experience of living the future. It will house some of the world’s most futuristic technologies, ideas, and innovative products.

The Museum of The Future - the structure

The spectacular structure of the Museum of The Future is perhaps one of the most complex and complicated designs ever created and willed into solid reality in the history of architecture. So much so that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has already touted it as ‘the most beautiful building in the world’ to give a tribute to its marvelous design.

Talking more about the structure, the museum has an elliptical shape that has invited different symbolic interpretations. Some say the elliptical shape represents humanity and the void represents the unknown future. On the flip side, some have compared the structure to that of the human eye that is looking at the future.

Some astounding facts

The Museum of The Future has taken six years to build by designer John Killa of Killa Designs. Although its shape is what attracts any on-looker at first glance, that’s not the only marvelous thing this architecture can boast of.

For starters, the round design means the museum has no corners or columns throughout its seven floors. The stainless steel exterior of the building is made of exactly 1024 panels that represent 1024 bytes in a kilobyte. We can surmise that’s precisely what makes it a standing tribute to technology!

Each panel of this museum is covered with Arabic quotes all over it. One of these quotes reads - ‘The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.’ The Arabic language carvings all over the building also make the museum one of the UAE’s largest cultural icons.

Now, let’s get inside!

The Museum of The Future consists of a lobby and seven levels, each dedicated to a particular scientific entity.

The lobby

In the lobby, you can have a coffee at a coffee shop operated by a robot! Also, you can use the spaceship elevator that takes you to level five. The design of the elevator enables visitors to have a real-time experience of astronomers taking off for space from earth.

Level 01: Future heroes

This level is dedicated specifically to children, pretty much as the name suggests. Here, children can enjoy three experiences viz., Imagine, Design, and Build. The learn-and-play activities in these experiences are designed to help children develop effective communication and nurture their creativity.

Level 02: Tomorrow Today

On this level, you can view the latest advancements and developments in the fields of science and technology by exploring various products developed by companies all over the world.

Some of the most attractive items in this exhibition space include Bionic Soft Hand, Bionic Ants, Hexa, Gravity Jet Suit, and much more. While you’re exploring this space, don’t forget to take a look at Cyber Dog - a flying taxi!

Level 03: Al Waha | Wellness Center

Technology has always shouldered major blame for forcing humans to disconnect with each other due to the increase in the usage of certain devices. Al Waha is a wellness center designed to help you reconnect with yourself by distancing yourself from technology.

Level 04: The Heal Institute

The world is so full of enchanting species, most of which we haven’t even heard about. The Heal Institute houses a recreation of the Amazon rainforest where you can observe hundreds of different species and how they mingle with each other in the ecosystem.

You can discover and collect species, and also observe those that are invisible to the naked eye. The primary aim of this level is to showcase the various ways in which we can heal the ecology using artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Level 05: OSS Hope

The OSS Hope is by far the most exciting part of the Museum of The Future, given the immersive space travel experience it offers. Once you visit this NASA-approved model of a space station, it’s synonymous with traveling 600 km above the earth. Visitors can explore space and learn more about it from Pioneers - the people who stay and work at this place.

Levels 6 is reserved for private offices, while on the seventh you can attend conferences, events, and even shoot videos.

More than a museum



As you can tell, The Museum of The Future is not just like another museum, and it is indeed one of a kind in every way imaginable.

Apart from showcasing some of the world’s best technologies at play, the museum also acts as an investment fund where young scientists and tech enthusiasts can get funded for executing their experiments in the fields of math, science, physics, and technology.

In a nutshell, the Museum of The Future is a fine tribute to science, technology, and engineering - both in terms of structures and the vision it aims to nurture in the years to come. You can book your tickets here and visit this grand monument of science to enjoy all the exciting experiences it has in store!