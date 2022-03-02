"Downfall: The Case Against Boeing" is one of Netflix's newest unique documentary offerings. Drawing together industry experts, investigative journalists, pilots, American congressmen, and, of course, relatives of the victims of two Boeing 737 MAX crashes, the documentary is a hard-hitting indictment of the goings-on behind closed doors at Boeing.

The documentary blends technical information on the very serious technical problems with the aircraft at launch with heart-rending stories of the families fighting for justice for their loved ones. It also includes historic news clips, interviews with family and experts, and key journalists covering the story.

The documentary jumps back and forth through time when reviewing key points, which is well done and provides critical historical background to points being made.

If you have an hour and a half to spare, it really is worth your time watching "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing".

That's the brief overview, but if you are after a little more before committing to watching it, here's a more comprehensive overview.

What is "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing" about?

The documentary follows the disparate stories of investigative journalists like the Wall Street Journal reporter Andy Pasztor who set out to discover why so many Boeing 737 MAXs appeared to be falling out of the sky.

The first portion of the documentary gives a brief overview of the history of Boeing and how it came to be a brand almost synonymous with quality and safety. Boeing, after all, was the company behind some of the most iconic aircraft of all time.

From the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress to the aircraft that almost defines jetliners, the Boeing 747, Boeing's name had, until recently, come to symbolize the best in American aerospace engineering.

The Boeing 747, in particular, was a revolutionary aircraft in its day, and almost single handily made long-distance air travel affordable for pretty much everyone.

After all, as the documentary explains, for a long time pilots would half-jokingly say that "if it ain't Boeing, I ain't going".

Boeing has their name on some of the most important historical pieces of aerospace engineering. They had also built up a reputation for unparalleled safety and quality.

So, when the retooled Boeing 737, the 737 MAX was first announced in 2016, along with promises that any changes to the plane would not require expensive pilot simulation training, it was almost taken for granted that the aircraft would be as good, if not better, than existing Boeing offerings. In fact, orders flew in, no pun intended, with over 5000 being sold up to 2018.

But then, everything changed with Lion Air Flight 610 from Jakarta. Mere minutes after takeoff, the aircraft spectacularly plummeted from the sky into the Java Sea. All 189 souls on board perished.

The crash is fairly well recreated using a mixture of CGI and real footage taken after the crash to really give you a sense of how terrifying the event must have been.

So, what happened?

As the documentary explains, initial explanations ranged from pilot error, poor training, even blaming Lion's own internal safety procedures for the crash. After all, Lion Air did not have a flawless safety history.

The documentary then features some interviews from family members of the deceased to truly experience the very real human tragedy of a plane crash. This is done tastefully in all honesty, and you really feel for them.

The documentary then goes on to explain that the "black boxes" of the aircraft were finally recovered. Analysis of the data showed that there appeared to be some very serious issues with the aircraft's angle of attack sensors that are used by the 737 MAX's flight computer to adjust the aircraft's trim to prevent stalls.

Once triggered, as the reconstruction shows, the pilots are warned of an impending problem by a vibrating device on the control stick as well as various audiovisual alarms and warnings. As the narrator and CGI go on to show, the pilots were constantly battling with the aircraft to pull her nose up and prevent a crash, but ultimately their fate was sealed.

They were, sadly, actually fighting the aircraft's "safety" systems to save the lives of everyone on board - a battle they ultimately lost.

In the weeks and months following the crash, the documentary shows some clips and articles detailing how Boeing argued the problem lay with the pilots and commercial operators and were confident the Boeing 737 MAX was safe to fly.

However, the data from the "black boxes" revealed an apparent skeleton in the closet, the Boeing 737 MAX's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) - specifically its angle of attack sensor.

As the documentary then explains, warnings from quality controllers were ignored during the redesign of the 737 MAX, and decisions were taken to prioritize profits over people. Instead of acknowledging this, Boeing doubled down that the pilots were at fault.

Pilots of the Boeing 737 MAX were never given full training to fly it

At this point, the documentary reveals evidence and testimonials that pilots were never actually told about "MCAS", nor were they trained on it. In fact, one of the main selling points for the 737 MAX was that almost no additional pilots training was needed.

This was, according to Boeing, to prevent pilots from "being overwhelmed" with the information they didn't readily need to fly the plane. However, as one pilot explains, pilots actually take pride in knowing as much as they can about the planes they fly!

The documentary then explains how Boeing executives later met with the Airlines Union to discuss MCAS. Pilots were told a software fix would be available in 6 weeks.

They continued to maintain that the aircraft was safe to fly, and did not unilaterally decide to ground the existing fleet.

The issue, for the moment, seemed to be resolved. That was, of course, until March of 2019.

The documentary then provides another overview of the March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 737 MAX crash, which took place six minutes after the plane took off from Addis Adaba. Unlike the previous crash, this one occurred over land, and very little was left of the wreckage except for a huge crater and scattered bits and pieces.

Again, CGI is mixed with real post-crash footage to give the viewer and very real appreciation for the tragedy. Interviews with experts, journalists, and family members of the dead also help reinforce the shockwave that this second crash made.

The crash was eerily similar to the Jakarta one and occurred less than 5 months later. Two crashes of the same plane this close together was also unprecedented in aviation history. Something was seriously wrong with these planes.

Following this crash, as the documentary explains, China grounded all 737 MAXs, quickly followed by many other countries around the world.

Why was the Boeing 737 MAX grounded?

After explaining the very real human tragedy of the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes, the documentary then pivots to give a more technical overview of the problem.

An overview of the 737 MAX is provided including an analysis of the "Black Box" data and safety features - primarily the MCAS. CAD imagery is used to show the main features of this system including its sensor and the jackscrew controls for the tail wings.

For the Ethiopian crash, these were found to be in their runway trim position when the plane crashed. This was, in the eyes of those interviewed, a smoking gun. The MCAS was clearly at fault.

The documentary then explains the design changes of the 737 MAX from its predecessors. It has much larger, more fuel-efficient engines that needed the airframe to be slightly modified to cope with them.

For example, they needed to be mounted further forward of their wing mounts, and higher up to provide enough ground clearance underneath. MCAS was designed to help fix the change in aerodynamics.

However, as explained in the documentary, instead of declaring that MCAS was new, and offering training on the system, Boeing actively decided to conceal its existence as it would attract the need for FAA certification. The FAA even approved Boeing's request to remove a description of MCAS from the aircraft manual, leaving pilots unaware of the system.

MCAS also needed to be changed twice from its original design. Test flights showed that the plane needed MCAS to operate during low as well as high-speed flying.

To this end, as experts explain in the documentary, MCAS needed to become more "powerful" in its ability to correct the plane's trim. What's more, it was only controlled by just one angle of attack sensor.

As interviewed experts explain, you never have a critical safety feature that can have one point of failure! Especially one on the front airframe of the aircraft - it can and will be damaged or hit by things. Worse still, the FAA was never kept abreast of the problems with MCAS.

Boeing, it seemed, had developed a culture of concealment, and the evidence of documents finally released revealed this clearly.

They even admitted that pilot training on MCAS was critical. But, this would have thrown off one of their main selling points of the aircraft - training not needed!

Congress gets involved

At this point in the documentary, U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio enters the fray. He explains how he started an official congressional investigation, with the explicit objective of answering the question of whether "Boeing put an unsafe aircraft into the air".

During the investigation, Boeing attempted to lay the blame on pilots, not the aircraft. Boeing, it is also revealed, began a very aggressive public relations campaign to lay blame with pilots and commercial operators, not Boeing.

However, as the documentary explains, this is where their defense begins to crumble. One key piece of evidence shows that the Ethiopian Air pilots actually did turn off the MCAS, as Boeing explained should be the appropriate response. However, as the aircraft was going too fast to manually alter the trim at that point, the plane could not be saved.

This was a bombshell for the hearing, and also for Boeing's reputation.

At this point, the documentary takes a little trip back in time to explain how Boeing's senior management culture changed during the 1990s.

Boeing came under new ownership in 1996 when it merged with MacDonnell Douglas. At the same time, the company ethos changed, with the latter's CEO becoming head honcho of Boeing. The documentary asserts that the new leadership prioritized profit over safety.

Boeing, so it's claimed, began to prioritize near-term profits and shareholder returns above all else. This required aircraft to be built more cheaply, and with as few employees as required.

A few years later, Boeing also moved its headquarters from its historic hometown of Seattle to Chicago, apparently in an attempt to improve the company's bottom line. The decision to move the decision-makers away from the company's manufacturing center angered the company's mechanics and engineers. But what was the rationale?

In a word, as the documentary explains, outside competition.

Throughout the 1990s, the European Aerospace company Airbus grew to become a very significant market competitor. By 2003, Airbus actually overtook Boeing's market share, and Boeing needed to do something. For a large part of the 2000s, Airbus actually sold more planes too, and ultimately released their revolutionary Airbus A320 "Neo".

This aircraft was promised, and delivered, to be one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the air. A critical factor for many commercial operators.

Boeing makes the ultimate sacrifice for profit - their reputation

Boeing, instead of designing a new aircraft, decided to improve their existing planes, namely the 737. The idea was to put more fuel-efficient engines on it in an attempt to rapidly deal with the new threat.

However, the 737 was well over 40 years old at this point. While small changes to her design had been made, ultimately this was an old plane. However, there was some logic to it - pilots were already familiar with the aircraft.

They even made it a sales pitch that pilots would not require training! Training costs, therefore, could be heavily reduced, which would appeal to airlines.

But, as it turned out, this would require what was one an almost sacrilegious compromise for Boeing - they would need to cut corners. As the documentary explains, Boeing's laser focus on safety was sacrificed.

This turned out to be a false economy.

A series of interviews with former Boeing employees then explains how quality control slipped or was outright ignored. Quality managers were actively treated with hostility if issues were flagged and reported.

In many cases, "debris", tools, and other objects were often found left on the unfinished airframes of new 737 MAXs during its construction phase. These included metal shavings, pieces of wire, or even, most scarily, an entire ladder left near the rear stabilizer. These items can cause shorts as the aircraft are "fly by wire".

This claim, it should be pointed out, has been officially and aggressively refuted by Boeing. In their view, these accusations are merely attacks by angry ex-employees.

It is then explained how Boeing apparently attempted to scupper the official U.S. hearing into the crashes by withholding or heavily redacting key information. However, some key documents were found, including, unbelievably, a TARAM report from the FAA predicting that one plane could be lost every two years if faults found were not fixed following the Jakarta crash. Boeing said they had a software fix in the works that would correct the issue within 6 months.

This, and other documents and testimonies, were enough for the hearing to ground all Boeing 737 MAXs for 20 months. Boeing was also fined, and its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, officially resigned, albeit with a $62 million payout.

During this time, the MCAS system was completely redesigned, and the Boeing 737 MAX has since been given the official green light to fly once again.

But, Boeing's reputation has seriously been damaged by this whole affair.

And that's a wrap. So, what's our final verdict?

"Downfall: The Case Against Boeing" is certainly a very one-sided take on the events of the last few years for Boeing and the 737 MAX, but it does provide enough damning evidence to support its main arguments.

For anyone who has been following the story of Boeing's 737 MAX, this is definitely worth a watch, but don't expect to learn anything new that you probably already know. For anyone not familiar with the story, this documentary acts as a somewhat scary introduction to the apparent dodgy behind-the-scenes dealing of Boeing.