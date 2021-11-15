This Mad Max-Like Ford Thunderbird Showed Up on Facebook Marketplace. Is It Legal?

In September of 2021, we brought you news of Lloyds Classic Car Auctions, which calls itself “Australia’s premier auction house for classic cars and motorcycles,” putting up for sale a total of 13 vehicles from the Mad Max set. These included the iconic War Rig tanker truck and numerous convoy vehicles.

We can imagine that these originals were quite pricey, so we would understand if you did not manage to get your hands on one of them. However, if Mad Max-inspired cars are your thing we've got a doozy for you!

Found on Facebook's Marketplace is a 10th-generation Ford Thunderbird with all its inner workings set on its hood resembling the famous Mad-Max cars. Its asking price is just $2,500 so it's quite affordable too.

It should be noted that the seller initially priced it at $5,000 and then at $4,000 so there could be room to negotiate further on the price. The seller also adds that he needs it "gone ASAP."

We can't help but wonder why he would want to get rid of such a beauty especially in such a hurry and who will be the lucky man or woman who inherits this powerful little beast.

Brand new, Ford's Thunderbird is powered by a 4.6-liter single-overhead-cam modular V8 engine. This has allowed it to make 205 hp (208 PS/153 kW) and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) of torque.

However, this Thunderbird has had some quite extensive changes made to its hood. Judging by the picture, the engine appears to have had two turbochargers bolted to it as well as mufflers and exhaust pipes that are placed much too close to the front shield which makes us wonder if you could even open the windows safely.

It also features a bumper on its front hood which could be dangerous to others. The question then becomes: is this beauty even legal?