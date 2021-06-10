Italy's Hyperloop Network Takes Shape with Zaha Hadid Architects

The future of transportation is one step closer to becoming present as Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) sign a partnership with Hyperloop Italia to design the new hyperloop system in Italy.

The London-based architecture firm will collaborate with Hyperloop Italia on the "next phase of works," ZHA announced, but little information was disclosed about the precise involvement or by when the near-supersonic network would be ready.

Regardless, Hyperloop Italia stated that one possible route would be from Milan to Malpensa Airport, which would take a short 10 minutes instead of its regular 40 minutes.

ZHA's Principal Patrik Schumacher said, "We share Hyperloops Italia's multidisciplinary approach which combines innovations in design and operational technologies with advances in ecologically sound materials and construction practices; enabling us to deliver future-resilient projects that are inventive, structurally efficient, and environmentally sustainable."

Indeed, the planned network in Italy would run solely on renewable energy. It will, in fact, produce more energy than it'll consume thanks to its regenerevative braking systems, says ZHA.

Filippo Innocenti, Director of ZHA, said "Our designs look to the future with great consideration to the environment and all our communities."

Hyperloop networks

Working similarly to other hyperloop proposals around the world, the project will consist of two low-pressure tubes that propel magnetically levitated cargo and passenger capsules that span 65 feet (20m) in length, 8.8 feet (2.7m) in width, and that can reach speeds of up to 760 mph (1,223 km/h), reported NewAtlas.

ZHA pointed out that hyperloop systems only need a fraction of the energy required to power traditional methods of transportation. Moreover, hyperloop capsules offer a much smoother, faster, and environmentally-friendly ride.

Hyperloop networks are gathering literal speed around the world. In January, Virgin Hyperloop shared an animated video of what its future capsules, stations, and systems will resemble — and they belong in a sparkling sci-fi movie. It makes you want to fast-forward to the future when hyperloop systems are already in place.

Other systems like South Korea's hyper-tube train work similarly, and can reach speeds of up to 621 mph (1,000 km/h) announced KORAIL in November 2020.

It'll be exciting to see these networks up and running in the future, and partnerships like ZHA and Hyperloop Italia's promise to offer stunningly-designed systems.