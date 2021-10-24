It's Official. BMW Will Halt Fossil Fuel Production at Its Main Plant

We have already examined what would happen if all internal combustion engines (ICEs) were banned immediately. Now, it seems slowly but surely we are getting to that point.

At a conference marking the start of production of BMW's electric i4 model, the company's head of production revealed that the firm will stop making internal combustion engines at its main plant in Munich by 2024, according to Reuters.

Production chief Milan Nedeljkovic added that by 2023 at least half the vehicles produced in Munich would be electrified, either battery electric or plug-in hybrid. However, BMW's factories in Austria and the U.K. will still make ICEs for its other vehicle models running on fossil fuel.

BMW has been investing heavily in electric vehicles and has even been making headlines with its new electric scooters and electric two-wheelers. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse even said at a conference last week that the company would be ready with an all-electric offering if any country were to ban ICEs by then.

BMW has set itself an ambitious target for at least 50% of new global car sales to be electric by 2030 and has also promised to cut emissions from transport logistics at its plants showing a true dedication to the environment.

The firm plans to use rail transport and battery-powered trucks to transport vehicles in and around its plant to reduce its carbon footprint. These are very promising moves from one of the world's biggest carmakers.

With climate change learning over us, it is good to see such commitments from auto producers. The question is: is it enough?

If we really want to make a difference we need more affordable electric vehicles and BMW's cars do not fall in that range. Will anybody step up to that challenge?