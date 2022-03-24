We come bearing good news for those who pre-ordered Tesla’s Cybertruck, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that the electric truck will be ready for manufacturing later this year and will hopefully be available in 2023.

During the opening ceremony at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, Musk answered a question about the company’s short-term goals by saying Tesla will focus on ramping up the production of its models Y and 3. He added that Tesla plans to finish its Cybertruck development in 2022 and will begin production in 2023. In Musk's own words: "We want to complete the development of Cybertruck this year and be ready for production next year."

The Cybertruck was unveiled back in 2019, with the announcement the electric truck would be market-ready in 2021. While Ford prepares to deliver its F-150 Lightning, and GMC’s Hummer EV and Rivian’s R1T electric truck models are already on sale, delays of the Cybertruck upset both Tesla fans and over 1 million people who pre-ordered the vehicle.

But as the deadline approached, the company silently announced the delay by updating its footnotes on its website, confirming the configurator will be available when "production nears in 2022" instead of its usual announcements on Twitter. Musk previously said the company was aiming to produce the electric truck in late 2022 at Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory.

Musk also previously explained that if Tesla kept working on future products it wouldn’t succeed and it would fall further behind on satisfying the growing demand for its current vehicles, which is already massive.

Then came Musk’s comments during Tesla’s earning reports in January, announcing that no new vehicles, including the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi, and the new Roadster, would be launched in 2022. Musk previously announced that Tesla was shifting its focus and product development priority in 2022 to its humanoid robot Optimus. He also announced new developments in Tesla’s stationary storage, including the release of the Powerwall 3 and new versions of the solar roof.

Advertisement

While Musk’s comment does not confirm the launch of the Cybertruck, those who pre-ordered the vehicle and people who just want to see this futuristic electric truck on the road can be excited after such a long and delayed wait.