Hubble's image (left) and the one taken by James Webb (right).

James Webb's scientific journey has finally begun.

Yesterday, July 11, President Biden and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson revealed the first full-color image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). NASA described it as the "deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date."

There is a mind-blowing amount of data to marvel at in the first scientific James Webb image — the patch of sky is roughly the size of a grain of sand when viewed from Earth, but it contains thousands of galaxies, each of which likely contains billions of stars and planets.

And that wasn't all. NASA has just revealed a stunning set of four more observations made by JWST. To highlight James Webb's immense technical prowess, we can look at the same regions of the sky as viewed by its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.

Side-by-side images highlight the power of James Webb

The image shared yesterday by NASA provides a stunning view of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 in never-before-seen detail. The light from those systems took so long to reach James Webb's instruments that the image essentially provides a window into the universe some 4.5 billion years ago.

It's not the first time one of NASA's key instruments was pointed at this section of the sky. Images taken of SMACS 0723 by the Hubble Space Telescope are available at the RELICS Treasury Program. It's worth noting that the image taken by Hubble required 10 days of exposure, while the JWST's Near-Infrared Camera image took only 12.5 hours to take the image revealed yesterday.

A Google and Fitbit UX designer, Jason Short, put together a GIF for a quick side-by-side impression of James Webb's image and the one taken by Hubble. The comparison highlights just how much clearer and brighter JWST's image is — meaning it essentially peers much further into the universe and into the past.

The image above, shared by The Australian, shows the entire James Webb image compared to the same section of the sky captured by Hubble.

NASA shares a wealth of new James Webb images

Today, NASA revealed new images taken by James Webb alongside earlier observations taken by Hubble of the same cosmic targets. The Stephan's Quintet (below) is a visual grouping of five galaxies, which was used in the classic movie "It's a Wonderful Life".

The JWST image of Stephan's Quintet (left) and one taken by Hubble in 2009 (right). Source: NASA/Twitter

The Southern Ring, or "Eight-Burst" nebula, seen below has a dying star at its center. It is located approximately 2,000 lightyears away from Earth.

The JWST image (left) and the Hubble image (right) of the Southern Ring. Source: NASA/Twitter

NASA saved its most stunning new James Webb image for last, and it is the one that marks a most striking departure from earlier observations by Hubble. The image shows the star-forming region NGC 3324 behind the Carina nebula, located some 7,600 lightyears away.

The JWST image of Carina nebula (top) and a Hubble composite (bottom). Source: NASA/Twitter

The mesmerizing image shows off the JWST Near Infrared Camera's capacity to peer through dust clouds to observe baby stars forming in a stellar nursery. By contrast, Hubble's image was only able to collect a fraction of the starlight.

James Webb versus Hubble

The main reason James Webb has so much more power is due in part to its massive 21-feet (6.5-meter) diameter gold-coated mirror. Hubble's mirror, by comparison, is a much smaller 7.8 feet (2.4 meters) in diameter.

James Webb also has more capacity for capturing distant stars in the infrared spectrum. As NASA points out, "the instruments on Hubble can observe a small portion of the infrared spectrum from 0.8 to 2.5 microns, but its primary capabilities are in the ultra-violet and visible parts of the spectrum from 0.1 to 0.8 microns."

Infrared observations are particularly valuable when it comes to observing the earliest stars and galaxies in the universe, as many of these are hidden behind clouds of dust that absorb visible light. Crucially, infrared light is able to pierce these dust clouds.

All of this makes us incredibly excited to see what else NASA and James Webb have in-store today. Stay posted for more live updates from NASA's upcoming James Webb event.