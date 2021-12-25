Dreams Take Flight! James Webb Space Telescope Is On Its Way to Make History

This long history of failures made the launch very stressful but now comes the real test. JWST now needs to unfold a tennis-court-sized telescope in space in an environment where anything can go wrong — if something does indeed go wrong, all will be lost.

However, scientists are too excited but all that could go right, resulting in JWST giving us new views of every phase of cosmic history and helping us to answer the questions: How did the Universe come to be, and are we alone in it? JWST will do this by capturing light that has been traveling through space for 13 billion years.

"One of my favorite things about astronomy in general is that it really gets right down to our big questions: Where do we come from? How did we get here? Are we alone? These questions are more than just arcane science questions; they're questions that get to the heart of what it means to be human," said Nasa deputy project scientist Dr. Amber Straughn to the BBC.

