Jeff Bezos Launches to Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket

Billionaire Jeff Bezos blasted into space on Tuesday, July 20, in the first crewed flight of his company Blue Origin's new New Shepard rocket.

The rocket took off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas at 09:14 am EDT (13:14 UTC). The New Shepard launch vehicle’s crew capsule for this flight is called the RSS First Step.

Jeff Bezos is joined by his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer whose life dream had been to reach space, and an 18-year-old student, Oliver Daemen, whose father is Blue Origin's first paying customer.

UPDATE July 20, 9:15 AM EDT: Capsule separation

The crew capsule separated from the New Shepard booster propelling the RSS First Step capsule towards the Karman Line.

UPDATE July 20, 9:16 AM EDT: Passed the Karman Line

The RSS First Step crossed the Karman Line (62 miles from the Earth's surface), allowing the crew to unbuckle, experience the views, and float around in zero gravity.

UPDATE July 20, 9:19 AM EDT: Booster landing

The New Shepard booster performed an autonomous landing as the crew capsule, with the Bezos brothers, Funk, and Daeman aboard, still experiencing zero-g.

UPDATE July 20, 9:22 AM EDT: Crew capsule landing

The crew capsule released its parachutes. Just before touchdown, multiple sensors detected the approaching ground and a burst of air came from underneath the capsule to enable a softer landing.

UPDATE July 20, 9:30 AM EDT: The crew safely exit RSS First Step capsule

The crew has exited the RSS First Step capsule, meaning that the entire experience from launch lasted just over 10 minutes.

Key Mission Stats from #NSFirstHumanFlight:



Crew capsule apogee: 347,563 ft AGL / 351,210 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 107 km MSL)



Booster apogee: 347,188 ft AGL / 350,835 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 106 km MSL)



Elapsed mission time: 10:10



Max ascent velocity: 2,233 mph (3,595 km/h) — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

The crew capsule reached an apogee of 351,210 feet and a maximum ascent velocity of 2,233 mph (3,595 km/h).

Billionaire space race fuels Karman line debate

Blue Origin would argue that their private spaceflight today is the first to truly fly a billionaire into space. However, Virgin founder and billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson arguably made it to space first, on July 11, aboard one of Virgin Galactic's space airplanes.

Advertisement

It all depends on how, exactly, you define the boundary between space and Earth.

Unlike Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, which is classified as a space airplane and doesn't fly over the Karman Line, Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is a vertical takeoff and landing rocket. Crucially, Blue Origin points out, it goes past the Karman Line, which is 62 miles (100 km) from the Earth’s surface.

Blue Origin's director of astronaut sales Ariane Cornell, who presented the live launch broadcast, pointedly described the Karman Line as the "internationally recognized line of space" more than once throughout the broadcast.

While that is, for the most part, true, the US Air Force and NASA actually consider the border of space to be 50 miles (80km) from the Earth's surface — Virgin Galactic's flight on July 11 reached an altitude of 53.5 miles.

Advertisement

Arguably, both companies will successfully meet their objectives of providing a life-changing experience by allowing space tourists to experience the overview effect first hand.

Blue Origin launch sends youngest and oldest astronauts in history to space

Today's Blue Origin launch took the oldest astronaut to ever fly to space as well as the youngest astronaut to ever fly to space.

At the age of 82, Wally Funk is the oldest astronaut to reach space. She was part of the Mercury 13 program of the 1960s, which trained women to go to space and was ultimately canceled without any of its participants reaching that objective, despite passing the same physiological screening tests as male NASA astronauts of the time.

Wally Funk t-posing behind Jeff Bezos after landing safely back on Earth. Source: Blue Origin/YouTube

Oliver Daemen's father, Joes, CEO of a private equity firm in the Netherlands, is technically Blue Origin's first customer, having bid $28 million during an auction. He sent his son, Oliver, to space, making him the youngest astronaut in history.

Advertisement

Blue Origin aims to go to the moon

Blue Origin eventually aims to take New Shepard orbital as well as to the Moon. The company recently contested NASA's moon lander contract awarded to SpaceX, citing errors made by the US space agency when deciding on which lander to take to the Moon — NASA had to pick between solutions from SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics.

The company says it aims to go beyond space tourism, though its focus is also on safely allowing humans to experience space for leisure. In the lead-up to the launch, Gary Lai, the Pathfininding Lead for Blue Origin, said he feels the New Shepard rocket is so safe he would allow his children to ride on the launch vehicle.

The second human flight for Blue Origin is already being scheduled, with two more flights scheduled for this year. During the launch broadcast, Blue Origin's director of astronaut sales Ariane Cornell said the company had "already built a robust pipeline of customers that are interested."

Advertisement

Watch the entire launch broadcast, presented by Ariane Cornell, below.

This was a breaking news story and was updated as new information emerged.