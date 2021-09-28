Jet Engine Powered Trucks Easily Clock Over 350 MPH

If you are a fan of adrenaline-pumping, high-octane racing, then you are going to love this. Powered by jet engines, these trucks routinely cross 350 mph (563 km/h) and can even beat planes after giving them a headstart. Find that hard to believe, why not start off with this clip.

Behind this amazing feat are a simple idea and lots of engineering. It all started when motorsport enthusiast and event manager, Neal Darnell missed the adrenaline in his real-estate business and decided to return to motorsports with a bang. Fascinated with jet engines, he wondered how would a military-grade jet engine perform fitted to power a Chevy. The result was the Flash Fire Chevy.

This fire-breathing jet truck boasts a 12,000 horsepower engine and can clock 350 mph (563 km/h) with ease and even set an AirShow speed record of 375 mph (603 km/h) at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

When Neal's son, Chris entered the fray, he took the jet truck to the next level and fitted three J34-48 Pratt & Whitney Jet Engines from a U.S. Navy plane to deliver a combined horsepower of 36,000.

Together the engines produce 21,000 pounds (9,525 kg) of thrust that has enabled Shockwave to claim the record of the fastest Semi-Truck 376 mph (605 km/h). Driven by Chris, this version of the jet truck can ring up your senses with the noise and its heated engines produce and make for a delightful sight, especially in the evenings.

For 2021, the Darnells are sporting a 'Top Gun' edition of the Shockwave which features a new wrap and even some artillery from the U.S. military.

Also coming from the Darnell stable is one of the fastest fire trucks out there, the AfterShock. The 1940 model of the Ford Fire Truck now has found a new push in the twin Rolls-Royce Bristol Viper Jet Engines.

With a combined horsepower of over 24,000, this Fire Truck has just one problem. It leaves fire in its wake as it tries to hit the 407 mph (655 km/h) mark and needs to be restricted to racing tracks.