A US Judge Just Ordered Apple to Relax Its App Store Practices

The economics of the world just shifted.

A U.S. federal judge has ordered Apple to stop forcing developers to use its payment system within their apps, in a ruling that will enable developers to bypass Apple's pesky commission, which can reach upwards of 30% of app sales, according to an initial report from The New York Times.

This could fundamentally change the economics of a $100 billion online market and represents a major blow to Apple, which depends on its App Store revenue for its world-historical profit margins.

Apple must allow game developers to enable links to alternate forms of payment within 90 days

This is the latest and arguably most damaging loss for Apple, which is already facing mounting pressure from politicians and regulators worldwide about its business practices. The new order came as part of a larger ruling in a serious case between Epic Games and Apple, the former of which develops hit video games like Fornite. Apple had sued the company last year over its App Store policies, according to the report. Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said Apple had violated the laws of the state against unfair competitive practices by banning app developers from suggesting customers pay for services outside of Apple's App Store. Now, Rogers has ordered Apple to allow developers to include links within their apps that will redirect users to other payment methods, and the tech giant has just 90 days to comply.

In this time, Apple can try to block the order, but this might be difficult, since Judge Gonzalez Rogers actually ruled in Apple's favor on several other counts, a major one of which declared that the tech superpower was not a monopoly in the mobile gaming market, which is a little hard to believe. The Judge also said Epic had violated its contract with Apple when it enabled Fortnite users to pay them directly, instead of using Apple's proprietary iPhone app, in 2020.

This is breaking news about a new ruling against Apple's expansive profits, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.