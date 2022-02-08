The sun may be setting on the wild west of colossal crypto heists.

The U.S. Justice Department has placed two people under arrest for allegedly laundering (stealing) bitcoin worth more than $3.6 billion over a five-year span, according to a press Tuesday release on the branch's website.

Crucially, this is "the department's largest financial seizure ever," which means that, if the duo is found guilty, it could mark a major turning point in the history of bitcoin transactions — where federal branches forces begin to gain traction against the biggest crypto heists.

The end of crypto hacker anonymity?

The two people were arrested on Tuesday morning in Manhattan, New York, for reportedly stealing a massive sum of $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency during the 2016 Bitfinix hack. Bitfinix is a virtual currency exchange valued at roughly $4.5 billion, which means the level of the heist represented a serious blow to the exchange. Of the record-breaking seizure of stolen bitcoin, Lisa O. Monaco, Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it shows "that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals", according to the press release.

Arguing that the end is near for digital hackers' reliance on anonymity, Monaco continued: "In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes."

This is developing news about one of the largest financial seizures in history, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.