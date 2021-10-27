Meet the Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV That Costs $2 Million

A couple of months ago, we reported Elon Musk saying that his company's Cybertruck could end up costing a million dollars. While that was down to supply chain issues and possible cost escalations due to the inability to scale, here's an SUV that actually costs you a million dollars. And that's the base price of the Karlmann King.

At first glance, the car looks like a more SUV-ed version of the Batmobile. The ground clearance has been increased and the interiors have been modified as though crime has left Gotham City for good and the only purpose of Bruce Wayne's life was to enjoy the riches left for him. But, step out from the world of comics, and you realize that there is actually a company in Europe that will custom build this for you.

According to its website, Karlmann employs 1800 people who work with a singular aim of delivering a highly customized version of the vehicle so that the car of your desires is actually a unique piece in itself.

Each order starts off with a chassis of a Ford F-550, a reliable name in the truck segment. Karlmann does not bother to fiddle much with its suspension components or transmission either and its King is powered by a 6.8-liter V-10 engine. What Karlmann provides is the roughly cut diamond outer shell that is inspired by a stealth fighter and gives the King a mean look.

For users who might be interested, Karlmann offers a bullet-proof version of this outer shell, that comes with an add-on price. While the customizing of the car happens in Europe, the bulletproof armoring can be installed in the U.S., CNBC reported.

Advertisement

But it is the lavish interiors where you end up spending your moolah. With only two seats in the rear, it offers plenty of legroom. The plush interiors also boast ambient lights, a starry lighting roof, pop-out tables, and a champagne bar to relax while you enjoy your drive. If you need a kick of caffeine there is a coffee machine in there too or a PlayStation to kill some time while you get to your destination. Everything is controllable through a touch screen remote, bringing the world to your fingertips. All put together, the price tag of a Karlmann King can cross over $3 million.

The added weight of these amenities does slow the vehicle down with top speeds reported to be 87 mph (140 kph) but when you have spent over a million dollars on a car that is bulletproof, you are surely not in a hurry to get anywhere.

Advertisement

The world waits for you.