Kenya Has Auctioned 73 Deserted Aircraft. A Boeing 707 for $2,500?

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has put up an auction to sell 73 derelict airplanes that have been abandoned at various Kenyan airports, according to ch-aviation. The aircraft that likely once flew around the world were available for viewing before the auctions started, with some selling for as low as $58. The auction dates and local times were:

Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta: 10:00 - November 17th

10:00 - November 17th Nairobi Wilson: 14:30 - November 17th

14:30 - November 17th Mombasa: 10:00 - November 19th

10:00 - November 19th Lokichoggio: 10:00 - November 22nd

According to Simple Flying, KAA contacted the owners of the planes in August and told them they would be auctioning them off if no measures were made to retrieve them. Most of these planes have some pretty interesting stories as to how they ended up at the Kenyan airport.

If you would like to see the full list of planes along with their prices, you can visit ch-aviation. The prices range from as low as $58 to as high as $56,000, although most stick to the $100 range. In the meantime, here are some plane stories.

A 54-year-old Boeing 707-300

Perhaps one of the most notable planes for sale is a Boeing 707 for $2,500. This 54-year-old quadjet registered J5-GGU and operated by Safari Airlines was exposed to significant damage when landing in Mombasa in 2009. Its undercarriage was pretty much destroyed during landing — thankfully no one was hurt. This is because the aircraft’s undercarriage contacted landing lights causing its right-hand main gear to collapse.

Then there is the 737-200 registered EY-534 to Jubba Airways that is selling for $3,655.10. The plane was in operation for 35 years until it was abandoned at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta Airport (NBO) in 2012. The jet was also previously with Afghanistan’s Kam Air in 2007 and with Tajikistan’s East Air in 2008.

EN: The wording in a previous version of this article suggested that the auctions are to happen at a future date. According to the schedule, the auctions have already taken place. Although, there are limited follow-up stories on the fate of the auctioned planes — because the auction was likely held in-person, without putting up online listings.