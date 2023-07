Some extraordinary individuals who, through willpower or genetics, could function quite well with very little sleep.

While most of us need 7-8 hours a night, these people managed to get by with just 4 hours, and sometimes less, a night.

But who are these famous examples of short sleepers?

Getting a good night's sleep is often one of the simplest things you can do to maintain good physical and mental health. Recommended amounts of sleep vary from person to person, but some can wake up refreshed with half the amount most need.

As we wrote previously, this can be due to genetics, but other individuals pride themselves on "skipping out on kipping" to get the most out of their day. However, as you are about to discover, these people also had some tendencies you might not want to emulate.

What is short sleeping?

While some rare individuals possess the unique ability to function with minimal sleep, attributed to a genetic mutation, for others such a pattern could signal an underlying medical issue. Numerous studies have pointed to intriguing correlations between certain behavioral patterns and sleep habits.