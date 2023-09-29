10 ancient civil engineering projects still in use

10 ancient civil engineering projects still in useFrom the Byblos Port to the stupas of Sri Lanka, here are some of the world's oldest civil engineering projects that still work.Christopher McFadden| Sep 29, 2023 01:23 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 01:23 AM EST listsIt's a miracle these civil engineering projects still work.gorodenkoff/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Humans have been building huge engineering projects for as long as recorded history (even beyond).While most have fallen into disrepair and disuse over time, some, incredibly, have managed to survive.Some even rarer examples still function (mainly) as originally intended. Our species' capacity to innovate and modify our environment is one of our greatest traits. There are few fields where this is more apparent than civil engineering. From aqueducts to roads, our ancestors have crafted structures that have stood the test of time and, in some cases, continue to function today. But what are the oldest civil engineering projects we know of? Let's find out. So, without further ado, here are ten of the oldest civil engineering projects that still serve people today. The following list is far from exhaustive and is in no particular order. 1. The Furlo Pass tunnel on the Via Flaminia can still be usedOriginally built: Circa 76 AD to 77 ADEntrance to the Roman tunnel at Furlo Pass.AlMare/Wikimedia Commons The Furlo Pass, also known as Gola del Furlo, or Passo del Furlo in Italian, is a breathtaking gorge in central Italy's Marche region. It lies along the Via Flaminia, an ancient Roman road, and runs close to the Candigliano River, a tributary of the Metauro.At the narrowest point of the gorge, the Roman emperor Vespasian ordered the construction of a tunnel called "Foro" meaning "small hole" in Latin. There also happens to be a smaller tunnel from the Etruscan period nearby. The Furlo Pass tunnel is roughly 126 feet (38.30 meters) long and 19.5 feet (5.95 meters) high.Amazingly, the tunnel can still be traversed today, and has a modern asphalt road running through it. 2. The Gonabad qanat water management system is still usedOriginally built: Circa 700 BCAnother of the oldest existing civil engineering projects is the Gonabad qanat. A qanat is an ancient water management system built to move water from an aquifer or well to the surface via an underground aqueduct. Such systems (albeit with different names) exist in many parts of the Middle East and North Africa in countries like Algeria, Morocco, Oman, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia. The largest and currently functional qanat systems are located in Iran, Afghanistan, Oman, the oases of the Turfan region in China, Algeria, and Pakistan. The Qanats of Ghasabeh (also called Kariz e Kay Khosrow) or Gonabad qanat, is named after the Iranian city of Gonabad, which it serves, and is one of the largest and oldest qanats known. Built an estimated 2,700 years ago, it still supplies drinking and agricultural water to almost 40,000 individuals. This qanat boasts a central well over 1,181 feet (360 meters) deep and stretches for roughly 28 miles (45 kilometers).3. Rome's Cloaca Maxima (grand sewer) still sort of worksOriginally built: Circa 600 BCAn outflow of the Cloaca Maxima today.Mbattista22/Wikimedia Commons The Cloaca Maxima is an ancient sewer constructed in Rome to drain local marshes and remove waste from the city. Considered one of the oldest monumental structures in Italy (and the world), it was first constructed in the 6th century BC by lining an existing stream bed with stone. It was later enclosed with a stone barrel vault, in around the 3rd century BC. Its main purpose was to drain stormwater into the Tiber River, but during Imperial times, it was also connected to large public baths and latrines. Although much of its original masonry has been replaced with concrete, the Cloaca Maxima remains an impressive and significant piece of Roman engineering.While the Cloaca Maxima still largely exists and is in use, the outflow is little more than a trickle today where it joins the Tiber River near the Ponte Rotto and Ponte Palatino.4. Sri Lanka's Mahiyangana Raja Maha Vihara stupa is still frequented todayOriginally built: Circa 1st century BC (perhaps older)Mahiyangana Raja Maha Vihara from the air.Toursanka Mahiyangana Raja Maha Vihara is one of Sri Lanka's oldest stupas. Stupas are special, dome-shaped Buddhist structures built to contain holy relics and other religious artefacts associated with the Buddha for posterity. According to legend, this is the first stupa built in Sri Lanka, on the site of Gautama Buddha's first visit to the country. Some estimates of its age put it at over 2,000 years old. It is a popular place of pilgrimage for Buddhists of the region and is still very much in use today.5. The Hammam Essalihine ("Bath Of The Righteous") in Algeria is still functionalOriginally built: 69 AD to 96 ADOriginally built during the reign of Roman Emperor Titus Flavius, the Aquae Flavianae (now Hammam Essalihine, meaning "Bath Of The Righteous") is one of the oldest working Roman baths worldwide. Situated in the Aurès Mountains in the El Hamma District of the Khenchela Province of Algeria, locals and tourists can still use it to bathe in the hydrothermal waters today, much as the original builders did.The site's architecture is impressively well-preserved, and the entrance is free. The two open-air baths are still supplied with mineral-rich hot water whose temperature hovers around 70°C (158°F). It is believed the waters help to alleviate rheumatic, dermatological, and respiratory conditions.6. The Arkadiko Bridge might be the oldest still in useOriginally built: Circa 1,300 BC to 1,190 BCThis diminutive little stone structure is actually very ancient.Flausa123/Wikimedia Commons The Arkadiko Bridge, also known as the Kazarma Bridge, is believed to have been built during the Mycenaean period and is located near the modern road connecting Tiryns to Epidauros in Argolis on the Peloponnese peninsula in Greece. Made of stone, it is believed to be one of, if not the, oldest arch bridges that can still be crossed today.The bridge measures 72 feet (22 meters) in length, 18.4 feet (5.60 meters) in width at the base, and 13 feet (4 meters) in height. It spans a 3 feet 3 inches (1-meter) culvert. The bridge's roadway is approximately 8 feet and 2 inches (2.50 meters) wide.The Arkadiko Bridge was originally built, it is believed, as part of a military highway that connected Tiryns and Epidauros and was part of a larger road network in ancient Greece. The bridge was designed in a way that allowed it to accommodate chariots, and its intricate construction suggests a sophisticated engineering approach. Remarkably, locals continue to use the bridge today, even after three millennia.7. The Via Appia ("Appian Way") is probably the oldest working road in the worldOriginally built: Circa 312 BCParts of the ancient Appian Way can still be used today.Livioandronico2013/Wikimedia Commons Certain sections of the Via Appia, more commonly known as the "Appian Way", can be traced back to its initial construction in 312 BC. This particular road was the primary link between Rome and Brindisi in southeast Italy. The road's name is derived from Appius Claudius Caecus, a Roman Censor (Roman magistrate who oversaw public censuses and other public duties) who oversaw the creation of the first segment of the military route.A new Appian Way was built in parallel with the old one in 1784 as far as the Alban Hills region and later an archaeological park was constructed along the route, from the center of Rome to the 10th Mile.However, sections of the ancient road (namely the Via Appia Antica) still exist and are still functional. The most well-maintained sections are near Rome, where pedestrians and cyclists can walk or ride on the original stone-paved road. In Velletri, it is still possible to drive on the authentic Roman-paved surface, which alternates with areas of newer block-paving renovation and modern tarmac surfaces.8. The Skouriotissa copper mine might be the oldest working mineOriginally built: Circa 4,000 BC to 3,000 BCSkouriotissas could be the oldest working mine in the world.Visit Solea The Skouriotissa mine in Cyprus is the last operational mine in that country and potentially one of the oldest in the world. Thought to date back to around 4,000 BC (although more likely 3,000 BC), this would mean the mine has been in operation for over 6,000 years, although this has not been continuous. Today, it is operated by Hellenic Copper Mines. Over the years, various mineral commodities have been extracted from the mine, including copper, asbestos, bentonite, chromite, sulfide minerals, cement, gravel, and sand. Copper is currently being mined at the site, and there are also plans to begin gold extraction. Estimates suggest that the Skouritissa mine could yield 4,000 tons of gold-bearing ore monthly, even after all this time.9. The Cornalvo Dam is one of the oldest Originally built: Circa 1st century ADThe Roman Cornalvo dam near Mérida, Extremadura, Spain.Alonso de Mendoza/Wikimedia Commons The Cornalvo Dam in Spain is believed to be one of the oldest operational dams in the world. According to some estimates, it was built by the Romans between the 1st and 2nd century AD. A form of early gravity dam, it is situated on the Albarregas River, a tributary of the Guadiana. The dam is located just under 9 miles (15 km) from the nearby city of Mérida.The dam is fairly substantial in size, given its age, with a width of 633 feet (194 meters) and a height of 79 feet (24 meters). Its masonry wall consists of cells filled with stones and clay, adorned with a mortar face. Today, it is part of a reservoir that serves as a source of drinking water for Mérida.10. Byblos Port could be the world's oldest continuously operational portOriginally built: Circa 3,000 BCThe ancient port of Byblos today.Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons The Byblos Port in Lebanon is widely considered by the Lebanese to be the oldest port in the world. Believed to have originally been built in 3000 BC, it has served as a vital timber shipping center in the eastern Mediterranean ever since. Originally constructed by the ancient Phoenicians, it was used to transport locally-produced wine, cedar wood, and other goods to the Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt. 