10 ancient civil engineering projects still in use

Humans have been building huge engineering projects for as long as recorded history (even beyond).

While most have fallen into disrepair and disuse over time, some, incredibly, have managed to survive.

Some even rarer examples still function (mainly) as originally intended.

Our species' capacity to innovate and modify our environment is one of our greatest traits. There are few fields where this is more apparent than civil engineering. From aqueducts to roads, our ancestors have crafted structures that have stood the test of time and, in some cases, continue to function today.

But what are the oldest civil engineering projects we know of? Let's find out.

So, without further ado, here are ten of the oldest civil engineering projects that still serve people today. The following list is far from exhaustive and is in no particular order.

1. The Furlo Pass tunnel on the Via Flaminia can still be used

Originally built: Circa 76 AD to 77 AD