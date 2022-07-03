Make your living room super-attractive with these 9 simple DIY tricks

Decorating your living room with market-bought furniture, accessories, sculptures, and craft items is easy, but it can also empty your pocket. Plus, it is not possible to buy every premium decor items that you see on TV or in a supermarket because sometimes even a small attractive center table or a decent-looking wall art piece could cost hundreds of dollars. However, that doesn't mean you can't have an elegant living space.

There are numerous DIY decor ideas using which you can add an interesting and even glamorous look to your living room. These DIY solutions can beautify your space, save you a lot of money and allow you to make the best use of your spare time. Plus, once you apply these ideas in your home, your guests won't stop appreciating your DIY decor skills.

Here is a list of five amazing DIY tricks to decorate your living room at its best.

1. DIY wall decor

Using easily available materials such as cardboard, duct tape, bamboo skewers, beads, spray paint, and foam, you can also create these expensive-looking wall decor items for less than a hundred dollars. These DIY art pieces will fill your empty walls with creativity and charm. Here is a video that explains the step-by-step process of creating the amazing wall art shown in the images above.

2. DIY pots for indoor plants

Make your home more alive and refreshing with these colorful DIY pots that can be easily made using white cement, acrylic paints, waste cardboard or thick paper sheets, and glossy varnish. You can grow flowering plants inside these pots and place them on the center table, shelves, or in any corner of your living room. These DIY decor pieces would surely fill your space with many positive vibes.

Check out this video if you want to try making these eye-catching DIY indoor plant pots.

3. DIY center table

If you are looking for a budget-friendly and durable piece of furniture for your living room, then you might want to go for this DIY solution. This crafty center table is not made of wood but an old tire, jute twine, and hardboard. Don't believe it? Here is a video that walks you through the process of creating this super-attractive table.

4. DIY floating shelves

It may not be your taste to fill every wall in your living room with artwork and paintings. You can also save some wall space for storing your favorite books and indoor plants using floating shelves. It is super easy to make stylish and modern-ish DIY shelves; all you need to do is to follow the instructions described in this video.

With basic carpentry skills and some wooden pallet boards, you can create your own floating shelves in your spare time. Also, in case you want to check out more floating shelf designs, here is a video you should not miss.

5. DIY sculpture for living room

You dream of decorating your living room with eye-catching art pieces, but those heart-throbbing artistic sculptures come with a price tag that can burn your entire savings. Don't worry; there is another way to fulfill your living room decoration desires. Grab a foam board (having dimensions 18x8x1 inches), white cement, blue and golden paint, sandpaper, iron wire, and glue, and follow the steps shown in this video.

Once finished, this beautiful DIY sculpture will enhance the beauty of your living room and catch the attention of your kids, guests, and friends. The best part is, it would hardly cost you 150 dollars.

6. DIY wall-mount lamp

If you have some spare LED bulbs and old cardboard sheets, you could try making these cool wall-mounted lamps. These low-budget lights will embellish your living room atmosphere and serve as a great alternative to the expensive decor lights you find for sale. The best part about these DIY lights is that you can customize their design and light settings anytime as per your requirement.



To know how these lamps are made, check out this link.

7. DIY flower branch decor from waste

These beautiful flower branches may look real but they are made from egg trays, fallen tree branches, used plastic bottles, paper sheets, dry pine cones, and other waste material that you can pick up for free in your day-to-day life. These charming decor items can be made in less than an hour and they have the power to turn your living room into a more lively and colorful space.



Here is how you can make these DIY flower branches from scratch.

8. DIY flower vase

This is probably the easiest DIY decor idea for your living room. You can turn old glass bottles into attractive flower vases just by using white glue, sand, rice grains, gravel, and some paints. They are a great choice to fill the empty table space in your living room or you can also place these decor items on the floating shelves you made earlier. Go through this video if you look forward to making these DIY vases on your own.

9. DIY designer family photo frame

What better place there could be other than your living room to place all those family photos that are close to your heart. This heart-shaped DIY photo frame allows you to showcase more than 50 photos on a wall, and it will cost you nothing, as compared to the expensive designer frames available in the market.

You can easily make this lovable decor piece using cardboard, glue, and a sheet of white cardboard. Watch this video for detailed instructions. In case you also want the frame to glow at night, then you can fit some LED lights around it.

