Logitech MX vs. Logitech Lift: Which is the right mouse to buy?

Vertical mice are slowly coming to a trend, given that they have a more ergonomic appeal and offer more comfort as opposed to the traditional mouse. Logitech recently released the Lift mouse; an act enough to spark a debate as to which is the best ergonomic vertical mouse in the market at the moment.

Before Lift's arrival, the Logitech MX Vertical made quite a name for itself for its ergonomic design. If you're contemplating whether you should go for the newest arrival or one that's already an established product, we've got a brief comparison that'll help you select the right mouse.

The Logitech MX Vertical was released back in 2018, specially designed to relieve the strain off your forearm and wrist. Logitech doesn't claim of solving any chronic pain if you're using the MX vertical, but yes, you'll definitely have a more comfortable time working with this mouse as opposed to the traditional design.

Structure:

Design-wise, the MX Vertical does ooze a classy and rich feel, but that's not everything. The mouse has six buttons. The left and right-click buttons with a scroll wheel are located on the right side. Also, there are two more buttons on the thumb nook and another button on the top.

The mouse also comes with a built-in USB-C charging port. Also, the wireless connection of the mouse can be availed up to 32 feet (10 meters). You can either opt for a USB cable, Bluetooth, or a dongle to connect the Logitech MX Vertical to your device.

Features:

The MX Vertical has already built a solid reputation for its ergonomic design. Add the fact that it has a sleek finish that gives it a premium look. Also, you can connect this mouse to three different devices; there's a light that acts as an indicator to help you understand which device the mouse is connected to.

Another standout feature of the Logitech MX Vertical is the customization. You can use the Logitech Options software to assign certain functions to the buttons as per your requirements.

Talking about the battery life, the Logitech MX Vertical can stay charged for about four months after a single charging session. Also, you get three hours of usage for every one minute of charging. Again, these numbers shouldn't be considered absolute since the overall battery life depends on the usage cycle which is different for every user.

Who is it suitable for?

The Logitech MX Vertical is suitable for users who have medium or large-sized hands.

Logitech has recently released the Lift model, the latest addition to the tech giant's Ergo product range of mice and keyboards. The Lift mouse is specially designed to deliver a comfortable experience for all-day use, thanks to its soft-textured grip and thumb rest.

Structure:

The Logitech Lift mouse has a pretty compact structure with a matte black finish. While using this mouse, your hands will elevate up to 57 degrees from the ground, relieving you of all the pressure and stress by aligning your forearm properly with your wrist.

The Logitech Lift has four buttons; the right and left-click buttons are situated in the front with a smart wheel between them for scrolling. The remaining two buttons are situated on the thumb nook above the thumb rest.

The MX Vertical comes with a USB-C charging port and a built-in Li-ion battery, however, the Logitech Lift mouse uses a AA battery for power.

Features:

Talking about the features, button customization is available in the Lift mouse as it was in the MX Vertical model; you'll need to install the Logitech Options+ software to assign controls to these buttons. It also boasts a commendable ergonomic strength, assuring a comfortable and pain-free user experience.

You can connect the Logitech Lift mouse to three devices in two ways - via a dongle or Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of size, it's more compact compared to the MX Vertical and even lighter in weight.

Coming to the battery life, as we've mentioned before, the Logitech Lift uses a AA battery that comes within the package. It lasts for up to 24 months, and that's a more feasible option, considering you don't need to be worried about recharging every now and then. Also, the Lift offers a separate model for both right and left-handed users, which is a great boon for the latter.

Who is it suitable for?

Given that the Logitech Lift is smaller in size, it's better suited for people with small-sized hands.

What's the difference between Logitech Lift and MX Vertical?

To recap, here are some areas where the two mice differ from each other.

In terms of size and weight, the Logitech Lift is smaller and lighter compared to the MX Vertical mouse.

The Logitech Lift offers separate models for left and right-hand users.

MX Vertical needs USB charging while the Logitech Lift uses a AA battery that runs for 24 months.

The Logitech Lift uses a Bolt receiver while the MX Vertical uses the Unifying receiver.

The Lift mouse requires the new Logitech Options+ software, while the MX Vertical mouse can work with the Logitech Options tool.

Which mouse is the right one for you?

Well, it's a decision solely based on your priorities and requirements. Button customization is available for both mice, so that cannot be a differentiating factor. Ideally, your comfort should be the first priority when it comes to choosing the mouse. Make sure you know your hand size, and then you can accordingly choose a mouse for yourself.

For users with medium-sized hands, you can use both mice comfortably, so the features become important differentiators for you in this case. We would recommend going for the Logitech Lift mouse, especially because it doesn't require charging every now and then.

