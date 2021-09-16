It's Official. Lucid Air Is the Longest-Range EV Ever

Looks like Tesla might have a powerful new rival.

Lucid Motors just earned a rating of 520 miles (837 km) from the Environmental Protection Agency for the firm's Air Dream Edition, making the Lucid Air the longest-range EV the EPA has ever rated, according to a recent press release.

However, since the EPA has highly specific testing conditions, Lucid customers shouldn't be surprised if real-world ranges vary somewhat.

Lucid Air driving range 'may vary' for adverse weather and hills

This comes a year after Lucid's initial claims that its new electric sedan's claim to fame would be the longest range production EV yet moved to the market, which is now legitimate. This is also a big win for the company's CTO and CEO Peter Rawlinson, who previously led development on Tesla's Model S, and had since his time there declared his car would best Elon Musk's all-electric cars on several key features, including price, luxury, acceleration, and range. And now, the Air Dream Edition exceeds Tesla's longest-range vehicle, the Model S Long Range Plus, by an incredible 100 miles (161 km), but that additional range comes with a hefty price tag, starting at $169,000. But Lucid is considering releasing a basic variant that will start at $77,400, or possibly $69,000 when combined with a federal EV tax credit.

The Lucid's multiple trim levels were also rated by the EPA, including the Dream Edition's 21-inch wheels, which was rated for 481 miles (774 km), the Grand Touring, which was rated at 516 miles (830 km) with 19-inch wheels, and 469 miles (754 km) with 21-inch wheels, and the Dream Edition Performance, which was rated at 471 miles (758 km) for models equipped with 19-inch wheels, and then 451 miles for the others, with slightly larger 21-inch wheels. The Air also features a 113 kWh battery pack, in addition to a sleek aerodynamic design, which together greatly enhance the vehicle's range. But range may of course vary depending on the circumstances and conditions of driving, since not every road emulates the specific conditions of the EPA's testing procedures, which, for example, don't include steep hills or inclement, freezing weather.

Advertisement

Lucid's Air and Tesla's Model S lead the EV revolution

"The EPA estimates, including EV range, are meant to be a general guideline for consumers when computing vehicles," read a statement from the agency's website. "Just like 'your mileage may vary' for gasoline vehicles, your range will vary for EVs." Regardless, Rawlinson was pleased by the rating. "I'm delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid's world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack," explained Rawlinson in the press release.

"Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next generation EV has truly arrived!" exclaimed Rawlinson in the release. And, when combined with the increasing number of legacy automakers beginning to pivot to electric vehicles while U.S. federal- and state-based leaders make renewed commitments toward zero-carbon goals, it's about time.