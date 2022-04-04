A 60-year-old man in Germany takes 90 COVID-19 jabs to sell forged passes

A 60-year-old man was caught by criminal police in Germany this month for taking as many as 90 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, ABC News reported. While the name of the individual has not been released in line with German privacy laws, the man hails from the city of Magdeburg in the eastern part of the country.

In a bid to protect their populace against COVID-19, the Western countries ordered large doses of vaccine supplies at the onset of the pandemic. Although the supply of the vaccine was not an issue, many individuals chose not to get vaccinated. Almost a quarter of the German population has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World in Data numbers.

Forging vaccine passports

In order to encourage people to get their jabs, the European Union commission introduced a vaccine passport last year, which allowed individuals access to public places such as restaurants, theatres, and workplaces, travel within the EU without taking a COVID-19 test.

Individuals keen on enjoying the benefits of this passport but choosing to not get the vaccine have found a likely loophole in the system that allows others to take the shot and pass on their vaccination cards to them. In the past few months, German police have conducted many raids relating to the forgery of documents for obtaining COVID-19 passports.

According to the report, the 60-year-old man has received up to 90 shots at various vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony over a period of many months. The issue came to light after the individual turned up at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony to take his COVID shot two days in a row.

The police found multiple blank vaccination cards on him and have initiated criminal proceedings against the man for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, while he has not been detained.

This definitely trumps the notoriety gained by an 85-year-old man in India earlier this year when he was reported to have received 12 shots of the vaccine. In this case, the individual found his health improving after subsequent shots of the vaccine.

The impact of taking multiple vaccine shots has not been studied scientifically and remains unknown in either case. Germany has been facing a surge of infections due to the Omicron variant since the beginning of the year.

Last year, as many as 9,000 individuals were reported to have received saline instead of their COVID-19 shot after a nurse switched vials.