The New Manta-e Design Looks Cooler Than Tesla

The German carmaker Opel revealed that it will bring back its renowned Manta nameplate during the EV Day 2021 event, according to an initial report from Motor1.

This third coming of the Manta is an all-electric car called Manta-e, and is slated to go to the market in the mid-2020s, according to a statement from CEO Michael Loscheller of Opel/Vauxhall. "Opel will reinvent the Manta-e by mid-decade, and bring a very emotional car to the market that will excite our customers," he said.

And, to be frank, it looks cooler than a Tesla.

Opel's Manta-e offers up to 500 miles in range

Opel also dropped a mind-numbing teaser rendering of the Manta-e that flies in the face of purists who might prefer Tesla's monochrome look. It shows how the all-electric Manta won't be just another two-door coupe (like the initial Manta), but will become a four-door crossover coupe. Ford did something of the like with its Mustang Mach-E, which could have served as a source of conceptual inspiration. But on that note, only Opel knows.

However, there's a catch to this visual experience. The fine-print at rendering's bottom reads: "illustration not representative of production intent," which essentially means this dream rendering is just that; a dream that could differ vastly from the final product design. There weren't any other snippets of information about the Mante-e, but rest assured that the design won't stray too far from electric vehicle platforms presented by Stellanis on July 8. Likely it will be based on the STLA Large or STLA Medium, which provide up to 500 miles (800 km) pushed by a 118-kWh battery, and 440 miles (700 km) of range with a 104-kWh battery, respectively.

Additional platforms demoed in the rendering teaser were the STLA Frame, which offers 500 miles (800 km), and the STLA Small, with 300 miles (500 km) of range. The platforms are engineered to prioritize flexibility in length, width, and component sharing to engender three electric drive modules (EDM) that conjoin the inverter, gearbox, and motor, and feature front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive, in addition to 4xe. This is impressive, but it's important to note that Tesla also offers these multi-drive configuration options (in the Model 3, for example). But the closest thing Tesla has to a crossover coup is its forthcoming "Palladium" project, which was spotted on a test track in January of this year.

Will Opel's Manta-e outperform Tesla's Palladium?

There's not much known about the vehicle, besides that it is undergoing deployment at the Fremont Factory and Gigafactor Nevada, in addition to being part of an overarching project to "refresh" Tesla's Model X and Model S series — the latter of which was debuted in June. But the Palladium update will come with new battery modules and drive units, reportedly the same ones used in the newly-released Model S Plaid. The Palladium's powertrain will employ the same tri-motor configuration as the Plaid, which means we can estimate the range might be in the vicinity of the new coupe.

The Plaid's specs were described by Tesla at its big reveal: If accurate, it has a range of 390 miles (627 km), a maximum speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) (with the "right tires," warned Musk), and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (zero-100 km/h) in 1.99 seconds. Naturally, all of this could vary drastically with the final Palladium release (for which no dates have been announced), but comparing Tesla's Model S Plaid to the Manta-e, it seems Opel's forthcoming crossover coupe might edge ahead in range. Time will tell whether the Palladium can outperform the Manta-e, but one thing's for certain: so far, the latter looks cooler.