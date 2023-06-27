Concordex Officially Launches Its Institutional-Focused DEX Built On Concordium

Concordex Officially Launches Its Institutional-Focused DEX Built On ConcordiumSchwarzenbach, Switzerland, June 26th, 2023, ChainwireInteresting Engineering| Jun 27, 2023 07:43 AM ESTCreated: Jun 27, 2023 07:43 AM ESTmarket monitoringStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Schwarzenbach, Switzerland, June 26th, 2023, ChainwireConcordex, the first dedicated DEX built on the Concordium blockchain, has officially launched on mainnet. The platform aims to bring institutional-grade DeFi trading tools to the Concordium ecosystem and has recently completed its testnet, which saw 867 users open 3,695 liquidity positions and completing 15,212 transactions.Concordex, which raised $1.7 million in seed funding from Tacans Labs, Skynet Trading, Seier Capital, Amdax and Concordium blockchain in December 2022, aims to bring a comprehensive suite of TradFi and DeFi trading tools to the market while leveraging the strengths of the Concordium blockchain. The platform offers a variety of features such as regular swapping, as well as advanced liquidity management features, with its liquidity pools offering concentrated liquidity and multiple fee levels to maximize returns for investors. See Also “It is a very important part of the Concordium ecosystem infrastructure that we now celebrate with the launch of the first DEX. With Concordex’ user-friendly and elegant design, as well as ambitious plans for continued additional functionality, I strongly believe that this cutting-edge project will play its part in defining the future and setting the standards for compliant DeFi,” said Lars Seier Christensen, founder of Concordium."We are pioneering the development of regulation-friendly DeFi platforms by building on Concordium, while unlocking proper liquidity and bringing a strong set of DeFi trading tools to the ecosystem. We have set out to develop a platform that cuts out the barriers to entry in the institutional DeFi space," said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer at Concordex Labs.“We’re excited to unlock the potential of DeFi in the Concordium ecosystem, while being one of the first regulatory-ready DEXes in the market. The Concordex team has been hard at work developing the platform and we’re proud to launch a robust suite of trading tools that will enable our users to trade with ease while allowing liquidity providers to maximize their returns within the ecosystem,” said James Davies, Chief Product Officer at Concordex Labs.Concordium is a permissionless, environmentally conscious Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem with a unique embedded identity verification layer that offers regulatory compliance, while ensuring privacy for its users. It provides a secure way for users and enterprises across the world to access the world of DeFi while remaining compliant.Concordex will utilize the regulatory-ready ecosystem to offer one of the first regulation-friendly DeFi platforms, a radical step forward in the evolution of DeFi, paving the way for wider adoption of blockchain technology across the world.About ConcordexConcordex is an advanced institutional-grade liquidity management DEX built on the Concordium blockchain. The project was developed by DeFi venture studio Tacans Labs, with core team members including award-winning entrepreneur Mathias Lundoe, and industry veterans James Davies, Ivan Ivaschenko, and Marie Tatibouet. The platform aims to launch on Mainnet in Q3 2023.For more information, please visit: concordex.ioAbout ConcordiumConcordium is a permissionless green layer 1, a science-backed blockchain that balances privacy with accountability through its ID layer and Zero-knowledge proofs. Creating trust with ID is key to scaling businesses. Concordium provides a fast, secure, and high-scale blockchain platform that makes building use cases and using dApps easy. Concordium differs by having verified ID and instant finality with high throughput, and low transaction fees, pegged to FIAT. With leadership from Fortune 500 companies, Volvo, IKEA, Credit Suisse, Uber, and successful Fintech platforms, the team is scaling the chain to its extensive network of the world's biggest enterprises.For more information, please visit: concordium.comContactPR ManagerDion GuillaumeTacans Labs[email protected]0734545400HomeMarket MonitoringAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustAmazon hosts a first in Quantum computing: Aquila, a neutral-atom Quantum computerThe Moon keeps drifting away from Earth. Will it ever leave?Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayThe rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computers'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?Barcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satellite Job Board