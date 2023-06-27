Concordex Officially Launches Its Institutional-Focused DEX Built On Concordium

Schwarzenbach, Switzerland, June 26th, 2023, Chainwire

Concordex, the first dedicated DEX built on the Concordium blockchain, has officially launched on mainnet. The platform aims to bring institutional-grade DeFi trading tools to the Concordium ecosystem and has recently completed its testnet, which saw 867 users open 3,695 liquidity positions and completing 15,212 transactions.

Concordex, which raised $1.7 million in seed funding from Tacans Labs, Skynet Trading, Seier Capital, Amdax and Concordium blockchain in December 2022, aims to bring a comprehensive suite of TradFi and DeFi trading tools to the market while leveraging the strengths of the Concordium blockchain. The platform offers a variety of features such as regular swapping, as well as advanced liquidity management features, with its liquidity pools offering concentrated liquidity and multiple fee levels to maximize returns for investors.