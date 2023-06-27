Cryptosat and Dfns Labs Launch Crypto Keys Into Low-Earth Orbit With Space Wallet

Mountain View, CA, June 26th, 2023, Chainwire

Cryptosat, a startup focused on launching satellite-based Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) into low-Earth orbit, has partnered with Dfns Labs, the research arm of web3 wallet infrastructure and security firm Dfns, to create and test the blockchain industry’s first “Space Wallet.” Designed to protect sensitive, high-value transactions, Space Wallet leverages an innovative threshold signature scheme with a satellite as a co-signer to prevent physical access-based attacks.

Threshold signature schemes allow private key shares to be distributed between multiple signers who must all provide their approval for a transaction to be confirmed. These protocols reduce the risk of a single point of failure, but they are not foolproof because there is still a small risk of attackers using sophisticated physical methods and/or administrative access to obtain the private key share stored by a signer. By hosting one of the signers on a Cryptosat satellite in space, Dfns’s Space Wallet puts such attacks beyond the reach of even the most motivated attackers. Cryptosat’s satellites are located in low-Earth orbit and therefore remain completely inaccessible even to the most well-funded, state-sponsored hackers. The company also employs advanced monitoring techniques to ensure that any attempt to get close to its satellites will be detected. Transactions are conducted using a novel threshold signature scheme called Flexible Round-Optimized Schnorr Threshold Signatures (FROST), designed by cryptographers Chelsea Komlo and Ian Goldberg and implemented by Dfns Labs for resource-constrained satellites. Signatures can be generated over real Bitcoin transactions, compatible with the Bitcoin blockchain for now – additional blockchain support is on the roadmap.