DealHub.io Acquires Usage-based Billing Company Subzee

Austin, United States, June 27th, 2023, FinanceWire

DealHub.io, today announced the acquisition of Subzee, a billing platform specializing in managing usage and recurring pricing models, expanding its leading CPQ into a complete Quote-to-Revenue platform. The new offering empowers Sales and Finance teams to seamlessly manage the entire revenue lifecycle, addressing all revenue streams including recurring, one-time, milestone, consumption and PLG.

As the adoption of new pricing schemes, such as usage-based pricing, continue gaining momentum, organizations are struggling to incorporate these new models into their existing revenue streams. This has increased the complexity of generating accurate billing schedules and forecasts, as well as effectively tracking SaaS metrics, revenue recognition and sales compensation. With DealHub’s new billing capabilities to process and consolidate consumption data from multiple sources, and automatically associate relevant subscription plans and rates, this becomes a breeze.