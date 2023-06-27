DealHub.io Acquires Usage-based Billing Company Subzee

DealHub.io Acquires Usage-based Billing Company SubzeeAustin, United States, June 27th, 2023, FinanceWireInteresting Engineering| Jun 27, 2023 07:44 AM ESTCreated: Jun 27, 2023 07:44 AM ESTmarket monitoringDealHub.io Acquires Usage-based Billing Company SubzeeStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Austin, United States, June 27th, 2023, FinanceWireDealHub.io, today announced the acquisition of Subzee, a billing platform specializing in managing usage and recurring pricing models, expanding its leading CPQ into a complete Quote-to-Revenue platform. The new offering empowers Sales and Finance teams to seamlessly manage the entire revenue lifecycle, addressing all revenue streams including recurring, one-time, milestone, consumption and PLG.As the adoption of new pricing schemes, such as usage-based pricing, continue gaining momentum, organizations are struggling to incorporate these new models into their existing revenue streams. This has increased the complexity of generating accurate billing schedules and forecasts, as well as effectively tracking SaaS metrics, revenue recognition and sales compensation. With DealHub’s new billing capabilities to process and consolidate consumption data from multiple sources, and automatically associate relevant subscription plans and rates, this becomes a breeze. See Also “PLG, self-service portals and usage-based pricing have rapidly emerged as key revenue streams, yet existing billing solutions are unable to effectively incorporate them into their revenue flows.” stated Eyal Elbahary, DealHub’s CEO. “We chose to incorporate Subzee due to its proven ability to provide CFOs a single source of truth across all revenue streams.”About DealHub.ioDealHub offers the most complete Revenue Growth Hub that improves Sales-to-Revenue efficiency, predictability and growth. DealHub’s unified CPQ, CLM, Subscription Management, and Billing stack, powered by guided selling playbooks, transforms antiquated, siloed, manual processes into streamlined, insight-driven, actionable and engaging revenue flows. Leveraging DealHub's DealRooms, sellers and buyers can digitally collaborate on every aspect of a deal, spanning all sales stages, and deliver a B2B self-service buying experience.For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.ContactDan Edelstein[email protected]HomeMarket MonitoringAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so againHow about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time?Scientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustSpill the tea: Who lives in your beverage?9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch databaseHow you could develop US military techChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into space'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in China Job Board