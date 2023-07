London, United Kingdom, July 5th, 2023, Chainwire

VC Spectra (SPCT), a decentralised hedge fund, is currently 70% into its first stage of its public presale. The private seed sale, which raised $2.3 million in just two weeks, has filtered through into the public presale.

A leading firm in the fintech and blockchain space, VC Spectra aims to provide financial growth through strategic investments and initial coin offerings (ICOs). With a sustainable development approach and a focus on reducing risks and uncertainties, VC Spectra offers investors access to a wide range of blockchain ventures.

Interest in VC Spectra has been piqued by its promise to secure unparalleled access to promising blockchain projects. With a team of experienced investment professionals, VC Spectra employs a rigorous selection process to identify high-potential opportunities in the blockchain and technology sectors.