Road Town, British Virgin Islands, July 7th, 2023, Chainwire

Magic Square, the innovative Web3 app store that has firmly established its position as a pioneering and leading alternative to the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for Web3, announces a strategic investment from EMURGO Ventures (EMV). This crucial investment marks a key step in Magic Square's quest to revolutionize the Web3 app ecosystem.

EMURGO Ventures, the venture capital and investment arm of EMURGO, functions as the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain. Its decision to invest in Magic Square signals a commitment to fostering innovation within the blockchain ecosystem and a firm belief in Magic Square's distinctive potential.