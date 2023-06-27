First Directory of Virtual CISO Providers Launched by Cynomi

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 22nd, 2023, Cyberwire

The industry’s first-ever directory of virtual Chief Information Security Officer service providers has gone live today at www.thevcisodirectory.com. This extensive list of virtual CISO (vCISO) providers, collated by Cynomi, means that small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can easily tap the expertise of qualified cybersecurity professionals to protect their digital assets and ensure compliance.

Cyberattacks are on the rise, with Check Point Software’s Mid-Year Security Report revealing a 42% global increase in malicious incidents during the first half of 2022. In this climate, strong cybersecurity measures are crucial. However, most small and medium size companies do not have a CISO of their own, usually because they lack the budget to fill such a position. This problem is compounded by the talent gap that makes it difficult to find individuals with the necessary skill and specialized experience. According to research by Datto, only 50% of SMBs have a dedicated, internal IT person who manages their cybersecurity needs.