London, United Kingdom, July 27th, 2023, FinanceWire

Kinesis Money, the 1:1 gold and silver-backed monetary system, has established a global collaborative relationship with Valaurum, the manufacturer of the patented Aurum® gold bill, to produce a series of Kinesis gold bills containing small, practical amounts of gold for investment portfolios and global spending.

Kinesis and Valaurum will be issuing a line of co-branded “Kinesis Aurum®” with unique custom designs, beginning with two bills containing one-tenth of a gram (100mg) and one gram of gold, respectively. The precise, micro-layer of gold enshrined within the Kinesis Aurum® will be visible from edge to edge throughout each bill, and will enable investors, collectors, and gold enthusiasts to store and use their gold in a new way.