Radius Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Pioneer Trustless Shared Sequencing Layer

Radius Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Pioneer Trustless Shared Sequencing LayerSan Francisco, CA, June 22nd, 2023, ChainwireInteresting Engineering| Jun 27, 2023 07:41 AM ESTSan Francisco, CA, June 22nd, 2023, ChainwireCutting-edge blockchain company, Radius, which is pioneering the trustless shared sequencing layer, has announced that it has raised a pre-seed investment of $1.7M. The funding round was led by Hashed, with participation from Superscrypt, Lambdaclass (Ergodic Fund), and Crypto.com.As rollups become more popular choices for many applications including defi due to its scalability, properly decentralising its operation and structuring economical design has become the next major point for rollup-centric ecosystem; Shared Sequencing Layer has arisen as the ultimate solution.Radius is dedicated to providing an economical and sustainable solution for Rollups, thereby protecting their users from harmful Miner Extractable Value (MEV). This is achieved through a groundbreaking zk scheme known as Practical Verifiable Delay Encryption (PVDE), developed by Radius. The shared sequencing layer with PVDE ensures that users are protected from harmful MEV in a truly trustless way, while still maximizing revenue for Rollups. See Also "Radius is committed to setting the standard for a trustless shared sequencing layer that not only maximizes revenue for Rollups but also safeguards users from the harmful effects of MEV," says AJ Ji Hoon Park. "This funding will propel us forward in achieving our goals and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain sphere."Radius has also recently announced a partnership with Saga, the Rollup-as-a-Service, and has joined the Celestia Ecosystem. This partnership will drive further advancements in the rollup technology and enhance the security of the blockchain ecosystem.In addition to these achievements, Radius is in the process of building an MEV-Resistant Decentralized Exchange, known as 360. Enabled by Radius' shared sequencing layer, this new DEX is expected to significantly enhance the user experience and security in the DeFi space.Continuing its engagement with the broader blockchain community, Radius recently hosted a conference called "Scaling 2023: The Renaissance". The event featured renowned speakers from companies such as Starkware, Flashbots and Osmosis, further solidifying Radius' position as a thought pioneer in the industry. About Radius:Radius is a blockchain technology company pioneering a trustless shared sequencing layer that offers an economical and sustainable solution for Rollups and protects their users from harmful MEV. With its novel approach, Radius aims to revolutionize the Rollup space and contribute to the broader adoption of blockchain technology. Radius will launch an alpha version of its sequencing layer in Q1 of 2024. ContactDavid Seo[email protected]