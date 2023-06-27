Radius Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Pioneer Trustless Shared Sequencing Layer

San Francisco, CA, June 22nd, 2023, Chainwire

Cutting-edge blockchain company, Radius, which is pioneering the trustless shared sequencing layer, has announced that it has raised a pre-seed investment of $1.7M. The funding round was led by Hashed, with participation from Superscrypt, Lambdaclass (Ergodic Fund), and Crypto.com.

As rollups become more popular choices for many applications including defi due to its scalability, properly decentralising its operation and structuring economical design has become the next major point for rollup-centric ecosystem; Shared Sequencing Layer has arisen as the ultimate solution.

Radius is dedicated to providing an economical and sustainable solution for Rollups, thereby protecting their users from harmful Miner Extractable Value (MEV). This is achieved through a groundbreaking zk scheme known as Practical Verifiable Delay Encryption (PVDE), developed by Radius. The shared sequencing layer with PVDE ensures that users are protected from harmful MEV in a truly trustless way, while still maximizing revenue for Rollups.