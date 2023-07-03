Rollux, a Novel EVM Layer-2 Backed by Bitcoin, Goes Live

Dubai, UAE, June 28th, 2023, Chainwire

SYS Labs, a Web3 product suite powered by Syscoin, has announced the launch of Rollux, an innovative EVM Layer-2 solution. Rollux is designed to optimize the performance of Ethereum network applications by harnessing the strength of Bitcoin, presenting a unique approach to scaling Ethereum that distinguishes SYS Labs from its competitors.

Rollux is the inaugural product in a line of advanced solutions introduced by SYS Labs. As part of a comprehensive ecosystem, it leverages the capabilities of SuperDapp, an AI-enhanced Web3 social platform, complete with essential chat features, a built-in non-custodial wallet for seamless asset management, and tailored versions for both mobile and web platforms. This integration of AI and blockchain technologies, fortified with end-to-end encryption, signifies a considerable leap in the evolution of the industry.