Tortola, British Virgin Islands, July 12th, 2023, Chainwire

In its ongoing journey to reshape the crypto investing landscape, Struct Finance, a DeFi platform that enables investors to engage with tailored interest rate products linked to digital assets, is thrilled to announce the launch of the BTC.B-USDC Vaults.

The tranche-based BTC.B-USDC Interest Rate Product was made possible by effectively leveraging Avalanche’s BTC.B (Bridged Bitcoin) for DeFi applications. The new vault beautifully complements Struct Finance’s Genesis USDC Vaults, heralding an exciting era in DeFi yield opportunities. Struct Finance built the new vault on top of GMX's Liquidity Provider Token (GLP) to generate predictable yields for BTC in the form of fixed returns, and USDC in the form of variable returns, while still leveraging a secure asset and minimizing volatility and exposure to other risks.