Tether Launches USDt On Kava

Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands, July 6th, 2023, Chainwire

Native USDT unlocked on Cosmos.

Tether's USDt, the world's most liquid, secure, and transparent stablecoin, has successfully launched on Cosmos via Kava, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the Cosmos DeFi ecosystem.

The integration of Tether's USDt on Kava makes deep stablecoin liquidity across Cosmos’ Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems easily accessible. With native USDt issued on Kava, the Cosmos ecosystem’s limited growth, fragmented liquidity, and exaggerated volatility get addressed by the addition of natively issued USDt for users and developers. Native USDt brings Cosmos dApp and appchains, and EVM dApp users a secure and universally adopted canonical stablecoin.