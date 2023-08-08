Xsolla and Crypto.com Partner to Integrate Payment Solutions

LOS ANGELES, United States, August 8th, 2023, Chainwire

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com have announced a partnership for the integration of Crypto.com’s checkout solution into Xsolla's Pay Station platform.

This transformative integration of Crypto.com Pay represents a significant advancement in the gaming industry and creates new possibilities for game developers and players, enabling them to accept cryptocurrency payments and streamline transactions in a user-friendly and secure manner for a universally enhanced experience. This pivotal update broadens the horizon for digital payment methods, offering players more diverse and preferred transaction options in digital and metaverse environments. This collaboration also marks a significant step for Crypto.com in building its presence and network across the gaming industry.