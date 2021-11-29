Watch Mechanics Destroy an SUV With the Power Loader From Aliens They Built

If James Cameroon were to revisit the Aliens franchise any time soon, he wouldn't have to spend a moment thinking about the workings of the P-5000 Powered Work Loader. He could simply rent it from Hacksmith Industries and use it for his shoot because, after years of hard work, the Power Loader is an actual thing.

James Cameroon and the Aliens franchise need no introduction, so let's talk about the builders. Hacksmith Industries is a YouTube channel that has been making stuff that you have read about or seen in movies. From Gimli's axe to Captain America's shield, Batman's grappling hook gun to lightsabers, these guys have not just made these things in real life, they also explain how they have done it and the science and engineering behind it. The Power Loader project has actually been in the works for three years and now that it is complete, the team tested it thoroughly.

The Hacksmith Industries version of the Loader is powered by a 67.1 horsepower diesel engine that can generate 36 gallons of hydraulic flow at 3000 PSI (210 kg/cm2) pressure. It can move at a top speed of 7.4 miles (12 km) an hour and the two clamps it has for hands have 13 degrees of freedom to manage payloads up to 7,200 pounds (3,265 kg).

Leaving the specifics aside, the most important bit about the Power Loader is that although it looks like a heavy-duty construction gadget, the entire structure is a human-sized exoskeleton. Like Sigourney Weaver did in the Aliens movies, a human can actually jump into this gadget and move around carrying cargo and placing them in its proper place.

However, the real test of such a heavy-lifter is its ability to fight with ugly-looking vicious creatures from far-away planets. So, Hacksmith Industries got to work right away to see what all they could break down with this behemoth and you can catch up on all that action in the video above.

We do have one complaint though. This Power Loader still works on the archaic fuel called diesel, when it is meant to be powered by hydrogen fuel. Luckily, as per futuristic reports available, Hacksmith Industries a little over three years to not only perfect that tech but also change its name to Weyland Corp.

In the meantime, you can find more details of another science fiction item, called the Cybertruck on their YouTube channel.