In this age of technology, where everything connects to the cloud or needs an app, it takes a simple bit of engineering to stand out. A seatbelt for bags while you drive around like there's no tomorrow, as reported by Gizmodo, clearly fits into this category.

The best place to put a bag of groceries or even take-out food when you are driving alone is the passenger seat, right next to you. Not only can you keep an eye on it while you drive, but it is also unlikely that you will forget it in the car and have to make a trip back to retrieve it later.

However, bags that tend to get greasy or leak out some liquid do not deserve a seat of honor and are put where they belong, on the floor. If you are with me so far, then you surely wouldn't mind shelling out 22 dollars to get your hands on BAGO, a harness that secures the bag there.

The genius behind the design is Atlanta-based Dan Stevenson who has been improving upon the idea that struck him over two years ago. He has taken pains to ensure that BAGO is easy to install and use and does not damage your glovebox in any way. It also ensures that you concentrate on the road while driving and not on what might spill when you take a turn.

The material used on BAGO's belt is the same that goes on other seatbelts used in cars, which really shows that the man cares about your bags as much as you do. Dan is yet to find a car that has a fold-out glovebox, where his innovation hasn't worked. Plus, the belt is adjustable, so it can be used with bags of all sizes. The best part is that the whole contraption can be folded and sent out of sight until the next time you need it.

Advertisement

BAGO isn't available in any commercial establishments but only crowdsourcing platforms. So, when you put down your 22 dollars, it will take a while before you get to use it. The earliest would be June of this year but as we commonly see with pre-orders, it is assumed to come with some amount of delay. Nevertheless, you can order this from any part of the world and still get it delivered.

Until then, there is no respite from those bags.