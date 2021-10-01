Meet the New Caribù: The Solid-Sailed Super Yacht

Not all yachts, even superyachts, are equal. Never has this statement been more true than when talking about the New Caribù. With special solid sails and an actual aircraft hanger to her rear, this yacht is something else.

Her most notable feature is her pair of solid sails that, according to the designer of this yacht, offer some interesting advantages over more conventional sails. The solid sails are a combination of Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail and AeolDrive sail and mast system.

The first notable advantage is that the system benefits from tilting masts. Each mast is able to tilt 70-degrees forward to reduce its effective height from 237 feet (72 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters).

This enables the vessel to traverse over-water structures like bridges normally inaccessible to large yachts. When the sails are retracted in this fashion, Caribù is able to directly access waterways like the Panama Canal, San Francisco, San

Diego and many more notable harbors.

Another interesting feature of the Caribù ice-class hulled yacht is the fact that the sails can be fully automated to retract and extend, as needed. This means that the vessel can point in any direction when raising or lowering its sails. This is made possible by the Solid Sail System's 360-degree rotational ability. In practice, this means that the boat's captain doesn't have to worry about wind direction when raising/lowering the sails.

The solid sail system is not only innovative but also very robust. Each system should last at least 2 years compared to the typical service life of Dacron sails of between 4 and 5 years.

The sails are also free of rigging, yards, and shrouds meaning they are suitable for use in icy conditions. They are also inherently more simple, safe, and practical to use.

Each solid sail comprises semi-rigid panels that are hinged together. The jibs are similar to traditional Dacron sails that also have automatic deployment and retraction capabilities. Additionally, these sails are significantly cheaper than other free-standing sail rig systems.

The Caribù is one beast of a yacht

The Caribù sailing yacht measures 113 meters long, has six decks and is twin masted. The vessel also comes with its own aircraft hangar with a landing area too capable of housing three small helicopters or 2 medium-sized helicopters. The vessel's comparably massive landing area permits safe aircraft operations during rough conditions.

She also comes with two large cranes that can be used to load and off-load materiel, like specialized research equipment or luggage.

For the boat's owner, the vessel comes with a spacious private suite and pool with a hard retractable cover to protect the pool during rough sailing conditions. For guests, the yacht has 2 master suites that can easily accommodate up to 14 guests and a crew of 20 in perfect luxury. It also comes with heated handrails and heated doors to provide frost protection in icy conditions.

The vessel can cruise at 15kts (28 kph) for 6000 nautical miles (11,112 km) using her diesel engine alone, but this range can be greatly extended using the yacht's hybrid diesel-electric and sail systems. Her hull is strong enough to plow through moderately thick ice too.

All of these features make the New Caribù truly a class unto itself in the world of superyachts and one a lucky owner is sure to come to adore.