This mega-yacht has two dedicated helipads and a full beam beach club

There's no doubt that we love extreme yacht designs that incorporate a variety of features into one sea vessel. It is with great excitement therefore that we found out about Trident, the latest creation of Steve Kozloff Designs. Trident is a mega-yacht that is a 328-foot (100-meter), six deck, double masted trimaran with two Solid Sail systems from Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail.

An impressive amount of features

The yacht is indeed massive and looks more like a plane than a sea ship but what makes it truly extraordinary is the many features it boasts. She comes with two dedicated helipads, one on each crossbeam, a full-beam beach club in the main hull with retractable decks, and an integrated telescoping crane system in the boom of each mast that can load and off-load provisions, tenders, seaplanes, and more.

In the meantime, two large bow pools provide plenty of entertainment for Trident's guests while two spas in the main hull offer relaxation. How do you get to all these destinations? With an elevator of course.

Want to just lounge? 5100 sq ft of living area in the crossbeams with 16 forward-looking windows allow you to do just that while enjoying the views. Meanwhile, the interior space has multi-levels, curved walls, and a multitude of large windows providing a near panoramic view.

Then there's the owner's suite, a 682 ft² room located in the bow of the center hull, and not one but two master suites located at the bow of the two amas. Have more guests? No problem! Guest cabins can host 26 guests in full luxury, and crew cabins can accommodate 20 crew.

Want to entertain in style? The piano bar and entertainment (salon) area on the upper deck include floor-to-ceiling windows providing mesmerizing views of the surrounding seascape.

But what if there was an emergency? Trident is equipped with six self-inflating lifeboats that can be deployed from underneath the main decks of the amas even in the worst of conditions.

Massive boat, powerful speeds

How fast can such a massive ship go? Surely its many amenities must slow it down. Think again! Trident can cruise at 14kts for 6700 nautical miles with diesel power only. However, her range can be greatly extended with the careful management of her hybrid diesel-electric systems and sail power. Under sail power alone, she can make 12kts.

But can she fit everywhere? What about locations with bridges? Trident's mast tilts 70 degrees forward to reduce the air draft from 238 feet to 138.5 feet making it possible for her to traverse below most bridges. She can now have direct access to the Panama Canal, San Francisco, San Diego, and many more notable harbors.

