A novel megayacht boasts a giant domed observatory, much like a black hole

Megayachts are marvels of engineering that stand out from the crowd and offer the opportunity to showcase some pretty unique features. Now, a new megayacht concept has been released and it's a beauty!

The 360-foot concept is called Zion and is made by India's Bhushan Powar Design, according to an article by Robb Report published on Wednesday. Bhushan Powar Design was established in 2019 and, according to its Instagram, claims to be India’s first luxury yacht design studio "working with the ambitious goal of bridging the gap between the world and extending our hand of friendship in the yachting industry."

Inspired by a black hole

The Zion is said to be inspired by a black hole and features a giant domed observatory that looks eerily like the phenomenon. It is super large and circular and has a big black dot right in its middle, all while providing guests with uninterrupted 360-degree views.

“Our concept Zion attracts eyes with its modern elegance and surprises the owner with the mysteries of the deep,” founder and creative director Bhushan Powar told Robb Report via email.

The yacht comes with many exciting amenities such as a glass elevator, a 40-foot helipad for use by a helicopter, a large, open-plan alfresco dining area that flows onto a glass-bottom infinity pool, an expandable beach club with a gym and an open garden, and a large garage where the ship's many water toys can be stored.

Guest accommodations

If you are wondering where the guests stay, it should be noted that Zion boasts 10 spacious staterooms that can house 20 people along with cabins for 20 crew. The owner’s suite however is separate and features luxurious features such as fold-out balconies on either side that can easily be deployed to create extra space.

Advertisement

This yacht has got us dreaming of long travels filled with fun and entertainment and perhaps some famous guests.