Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX beats its own efficiency record. 746 miles on a single charge!

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX has beaten its own efficiency record in real-world driving with another 746 miles (1,000+ km) journey on a single battery charge, the company announced.

Following its record-breaking maiden drive from Stuttgart to Cassis (France) in April, the research vehicle set the bar even higher with a 746 miles (1,202-kilometre) road trip from Stuttgart to Silverstone in the UK.

VISION EQXX is also the most efficient vehicle that Mercedes-Benz ever built, with an efficiency of 28.320 BTU/60 miles (8.3 kWh/100 km) and impressive thermal management on another long-distance drive.

The journey was successfully actualized thanks to VISION EQXX’s battery. As it weighs 30 percent less than comparable rivals and utilizes "state-of-the-art silicon anodes" in tandem with "ultra-lightweight materials from Formula One" to give the battery its immensely improved capacity.

One of the standout features of Mercedes's new luxury EV concept is its 117-cell solar panel roof, which charges ancillary systems in the car, allowing for extra range. The solar roof was developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. According to Mercedes, on a day with ideal conditions, the solar roofing can add up to 15 miles (25 km) of range. Per Mercedes's statement, this, as well as the battery innovations and aerodynamic design, make the EQXX "the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built."

Beyond its improved and incredibly engineered battery, the VISION EQXX aerodynamics likewise prove to be one of its most prominent aspects, as the vehicle shows a drag coefficient of 0.17. And that's the lowest possible potential for any vehicle's aerodynamic drag coefficient on the market.

The exceptional efficiency of the electric drive unit means it generates only minimal waste heat. This helps keep the thermal management system extremely small and lightweight. The carefully engineered interaction of aero-shutters, coolant valves, and pumps ensures the electric drive unit maintains the most efficient temperature balance at a minimum energy cost. It encompasses a combination of innovative air-flow management and a cooling plate installed on the vehicle floor, enabling it to take advantage of the air flowing along the underside of the VISION EQXX. This is the most aerodynamically efficient way of keeping the electric drive unit cool under normal conditions, allowing an increase in range of around two percent in the most aerodynamic mode.

“The journey continues – even further, even more efficient! Yet again, the VISION EQXX has proven that it can easily cover more than 1,000 km on a single battery charge, this time faced with a whole different set of real-world conditions. As Mercedes-Benz strives to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow, it is important to show to the world what can be achieved in real terms through a combination of cutting-edge technology, teamwork, and determination,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement.

As well as proving the effectiveness of Mercedes-Benz electric efficiency technologies in a wide range of real-life traffic scenarios, the VISION EQXX’s long-distance journeys on public roads provide R&D experts with valuable data for the ongoing development program.

