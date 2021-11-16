Mercedes' EQS Reached 441 Miles In a Range Test, Beating Tesla Model S

A real-world range test showed that Mercedes-Benz's 2022 EQS 450+ could travel 422 miles (679 km) on a single charge, a press statement reveals.

The results of the real-world range test, carried out by Edmunds, means Mercedes' $102,000 electric sedan has a superior range to Tesla's Model S Long Range Plus, which has an EPA-rated range of 412 miles (663 km). Meanwhile, the standard Tesla Model S has a range of 405 miles.

Edmunds' range tests are carried out by driving an electric vehicle in a fixed loop using its most efficient settings. The driver keeps going until the vehicle shows it has zero miles of battery life remaining.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) rating is calculated via a device called a dynamometer. The vehicle never actually drives on a road and is, instead, fixed in place, with the motor and transmission driving the wheels until it runs out of battery.

Tesla faces strong competition as the world turns away from internal combustion

The EQS 450+, which features a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, "[blasted] past its EPA-estimated range of 350 miles," Edmunds said in its statement, making it "Edmunds' new real-world EV range leader by 77 miles."

Edmunds' previous real-world test leader was the Tesla Model 3 Long Range, and it is yet to evaluate the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus. It is worth pointing out that while most EVs Edmunds has tested outperform their EPA rating, every Tesla it has tested has failed to meet its EPA rating.

Though the EQS is Edmunds' new leader, according to EPA ratings, Lucid Motors' Lucid Air is the EV with the longest range ever recorded, reaching an impressive 520 miles (837 km). Tesla does hope, however, that its new 4680-type battery cell, in development by Panasonic, will give its vehicles a significant 16 percent range boost, meaning it may soon be the leader of the pack once again.

Advertisement

Lightyear, another company, claims that its solar electric vehicle (SEV) can run for months without charging, though that vehicle is a little harder to put to the test. Nevertheless, with many countries, excluding China and the U.S., coming together at COP26 this month to ban internal combustion engines by 2040, Tesla will increasingly face strong competition in the coming years from companies finding innovative new ways to increase their range in a bid to incentivize customers to go electric.