Five years after its initial announcement, German automaker Mercedes unveiled the Mercedes-AMG ONE.

The vehicle is a hypercar powered by a street-legal version of the engine used in the company’s F1 cars, with an E PERFORMANCE hybrid drive and system performance of more than 1000 hp.

"With the Mercedes-AMG ONE, we have more than pushed the envelope. The immense technical challenges of making a modern Formula 1 powertrain suitable for everyday road use have undoubtedly pushed us to our limits. Over the duration of the development period, many may have thought that the project would be impossible to implement. Nevertheless, the teams in Affalterbach and the UK never gave up and believed in themselves. I have the highest respect for all those involved and am proud of this team achievement. To put such a hypercar on wheels is certainly unique," says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The two-seater super sports car brings the world's most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the race track to the road for the first time in the world.

The vehicle produces a total output of 782 kW (1063 hp) from a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine and four electric motors, including one motor in the turbocharger and another linked to the crankcase, with a top speed capped at 219 mph (352 kph).

The 3,730 pounds (1,695 kilograms) vehicle accelerates from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and what’s more impressive is the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) time of just 7 seconds.

"The performance data of the Mercedes-AMG ONE are ultimately only a small excerpt of what technology is in this vehicle. Apart from a Formula 1 powertrain that generates 1063 hp from a relatively small, highly efficient internal combustion engine in combination with four electric motors, the monumental task was above all the exhaust gas after treatment. This project was partly a curse and a blessing at the same time. But we have walked the stony path, and as a technician, you naturally get carried away with all the details," says Jochen Hermann, Technical Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE offers six drive programs, Race Safe, Race, EV, Race Plus, Strat 2, and Individual. The vehicle also offers three active aerodynamic modes, depending on the driver's preference and the selected drive program

The design of Mercedes-AMG ONE

The design of the carbon-fiber body is inspired by the top class of motorsport. But above all, it embodies the Mercedes-AMG principle that fascination is always linked with function.

Designers and aerodynamics experts worked closely together on the design. Even the basic body has been aerodynamically designed for maximum downforce and balance. And this move has been a successful one: the Mercedes-AMG ONE generates downforce from as low as 50 km/h, which becomes increasingly stronger as the speed increases.

The slim wing profile of the hypercar’s instrument panel appears light as if floating. As a functional, structural component, it also stiffens the monocoque of the hypercar. The two high-resolution, free-standing 10-inch displays with individual Mercedes-AMG ONE graphics are finished with high-quality real-metal parts and adapted to the instrument panel. The instrument cluster display is in a slightly raised position in front of the driver, with the multimedia monitor on the right of the center console tilted towards the driver.

The steering wheel of AMG ONE is flattened at the top and bottom and has an integrated airbag, offering additional motorsport trim elements: the two integrated AMG steering wheel buttons can be used to activate various functions without having to take your hands off the wheel. For example, the drive programs, the nine-stage AMG Traction Control, the activation of the DRS, or the suspension settings.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE will officially be seen in action for the first time in the UK as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood between the 23rd- 26th of June.