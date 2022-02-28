Mobile World Congress: Meta calls on partners to help build a new virtual reality

Meta is calling on partners to help build its next-gen virtual world.

The company changed its name from Facebook in October to reflect its vision for a future in which users control an avatar that inhabits a real-time virtual world, accessible via state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets.

In a blog post on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Meta's VP of Connectivity Dan Rabinovitsj said "making the metaverse a reality will require significant advancements in network latency, symmetrical bandwidth and overall speed of networks."

"No single company, or industry, can do this alone," Rabinovitsj continued. "Creating the metaverse will require a global effort and we invite partners to collaborate with us on this new journey."

Meta points to its collaborations on initiatives such as its subsea internet cables, which it claims could contribute over half a trillion dollars to the European and Asia-Pacific economies by 2025. The company also announced today, February 28, at the MWC that it will collaborate with Telefónica to establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub in Madrid aimed at accelerating metaverse network innovations.

According to a CNET report, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "today, we're at the start of the next transition as we build for the metaverse. But creating a true sense of presence in virtual worlds delivered to smart glasses and VR headsets will require massive advances in connectivity. Bigger than any of the step changes we've seen before."

The Mobile World Congress, which promised to edge the world back to normality with the first full-attendance show since the start of the pandemic, has once again been overshadowed by global events. This has also been reflected in Meta's press communications, which have most recently focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a press release, the company explained it is taking "extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation by expanding our third-party fact-checking capacity in Russian and Ukrainian." However, the company does have a physical presence at the MWC, and Chris Weasler, head of special initiatives at Meta, will speak at the trade show this afternoon. Stay tuned for an update on Meta's presence at the show.