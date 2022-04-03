Meta employees cal Mark Zuckerberg "the Eye of Sauron" and he likes it

For those unfamiliar with the 'Lord of the Rings" books and movies, the Eye of Sauron is the chief antagonist in the series, exemplified as a flaming eye and that is a metaphor for pure evil. It's not something anyone would want to be compared to unless, of course, you are Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

During a recent interview with author and podcast host Tim Ferriss, the tech billionaire revealed that his employees refer to him as the Eye of Sauron and that he quite likes the comparison.

A reference to keen attention

“Some of the folks who I work with at the company say this lovingly, but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron," said Zuckerberg. He added that the term actually referred to his “unending amount of energy to go work on something.”

He went on to explain how he tries to create an immediate feedback loop in his employees' work environment.

"I just think the engagement that you get of having, like, an immediate feedback loop around thinking about something and then getting to go talk to the people who are working on this is so much better than going and scheduling a meeting that you'll have three weeks later," he said.

Focused on the future

Zuckerberg also added that he was not much concerned with his external critics and focused instead on where his company is heading in the future. "At this point, I kind of feel like if people fully feel like they understand what we are as a company and what we're doing, then I'm not pushing it hard enough," he said.

Although it's good to see that the entrepreneur claims to have a good relationship with his employees, Silicon Valley is notorious for pushing productivity and strenuous long working hours at the expense of a healthy work-life balance. Could Zuckernerg's newly-revealed moniker be more about mismanagement than it is about positive energy?