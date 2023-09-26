7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineers

7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersFrom circular hulls to "dynamite gun" platforms, here are some of the bravest experiments in ship design you've ever seen.Christopher McFadden| Sep 26, 2023 01:07 AM ESTCreated: Sep 26, 2023 01:07 AM EST militaryCheck out these freaks of the sea.1, 2 Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Designing and building ocean-going ships is an age-old undertaking.Honed over time, engineers have gotten pretty good at it. But there are some modern ships that seem designed to defy the very notion of what a ship is. When you consider the word "ship," you probably have an idea in your mind of what to expect. Whether sail or combustion-engined powered, what probably comes to mind is a long, floating thing with a pointy end and perhaps some stuff on top (like guns, sails, a bridge, etc.). In general, most ships tend to fit this general description, but there are some specialist vessels that really test this idea.Let's take a look at some of the most famous examples. 1. The Ramform Titan looks half-finishedYup, this is a real ship.PGS First up is the very unique Ramform Titan. Perhaps the most powerful seismic surveying vessel ever built, the ship was constructed in 2013 by the MHI shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan. Looking like half, or even a third of a typical ship in profile, the Ramform Titan is more than half as wide (230 feet/70 meters) as it is long (341 feet/104 meters). And she is not alone, with four of her class (the Titan-class) commissioned and operated by Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS).The Ramform Titan, PGS explains, is equipped with 24 streamer reels, with 16 arranged side by side and the remaining eight in a second row. In addition, there are six independent source array handling booms on the back deck layout, which enhance the speed of deployment and recovery and provide greater flexibility and safety. The vessel's platform also features steerable sources, streamers, and automated gear-handling systems, increasing efficiency and flexibility. With these advanced features, the Ramform Titan can tow a grid of sensors over an area larger than 4.6 mile2 (12 km2). Additionally, the vessel can house up to 80 crew members and guests.2. Is the Arendal Spirit even a ship?What the hell is that?Heinen and Hopman Next up is the one and only Arendal Spirit. This ship is a cylindrical floating accommodation unit constructed in the COSCO Nantong shipyard. It is the world's first semi-submersible of its kind and is based on a unique cylindrical hull designed by Sevan Marine. This design, apparently, offers many benefits over traditional accommodation vessels, such as high uptime, improved motion characteristics (reducing seasickness), increased deck space, better stability, and more storage space. Owned and operated by Teekay, the company took receipt of the Arendal Spirit in February 2015, and it is currently chartered to Petrobras, operating in the sea outside Campos Basin, Brazil. The main hull of the Arendal Spirit has a diameter of 197 feet (60 meters), while the main deck measures 217 feet (66 meters) in diameter. The hull depth is 89 feet (27 meters), and the operating draft is 45 feet (14 meters). It has a DP3 Dynamic Positioning system, six units of 5700kW full-rotary propellers, and a 9-point anchor mooring positioning system.But wait, there's more. Arendal Spirit has 248 cabins with en-suite bathrooms, windows, and modern amenities such as television, internet, and telephone connections. The ship also features lounge areas, a coffee shop, public entertainment rooms, fitness rooms, dining rooms, office areas, a meeting/conference room, and a cinema. Pretty impressive, we think you'll agree. 3. The monitor Novgorod was an interesting experimentModel of the "Novgorod."Zandcee/Wikimedia Commons Perhaps one of the most famous ship design experiments is the Russian monitor Novgorod. In case you're unfamiliar with this term, 'monitor' refers to a relatively small warship, lacking in speed and heavily armored but equipped with huge guns for its size. These vessels were utilized by certain navies between the 1860s through the First World War, and also saw limited use in the Second World War.The Novgorod was built for the Russian Navy in the 1870s and is considered one of the most unusual warships ever constructed. Designed for coastal defense, the ship had a circular hull with a very shallow draft to reduce its surface profile and, theoretically, provide a stable platform for its enormous armament. 101 feet in diameter (30.8 meters), she was powered by eight cylindrical boilers, could travel at 6.5 knots, and was armed with two 11-inch rifled missile-loaded guns. The guns were mounted on rotating turntables that could be independently maneuvered to allow them to be trained on targets jointly. Novgorod played a minor role in the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-78 and was decommissioned in 1903. Sadly for us today, she was sold as scrap in 1911.4. HMS Captain was a complete failureModel of HMS Captain.Find the Captain Another peculiar ship design was the famous, or rather infamous, HMS Captain, launched in 1869. A major warship constructed for the Royal Navy through a semi-private venture, her irregular design resulted from a disagreement between the designer and the Admiralty. She was an innovative and powerful vessel with wrought-iron armor, steam propulsion, and, uniquely for the time, a main battery mounted in rotating armored turrets. These turrets were situated amidships below the main deck in exposed "cave-like" sections of the ship's main hull. Despite being comparable in seaworthiness to the turret ship HMS Monarch, the HMS Captain was reportedly sluggish due to its reduced freeboard (the distance measured from the waterline to the upper edge of the deck plating).She was certainly unique, but issues with its design and constant "moving of the goalposts" resulted in an overweight and unstable ship. This ultimately resulted in the ship capsizing in heavy seas just five months after being commissioned, leading to the loss of almost 500 lives.Since her sinking, HMS Captain has garnered interest from naval enthusiasts, with one particular charity, "Find the Captain," founded to find her wreck. 5. What the FLIP'in hell is this?The R/P FLIP (Floating Instrument Platform) was an open ocean research platform and ship. She was owned by the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) and operated by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Measuring 355 feet (108 meters) in length, this is one of the strangest ocean-going vessels in the world.Her strange shape is due to her intended role, which required the FLIP to partially flood and pitch backward 90 degrees. As a result, only the front 55 feet (17 meters) of the platform remain above the ocean surface. The FLIP platform relied on submerged water to provide buoyancy and remain stable in the face of wave action, much like a spar buoy. When a mission was complete, compressed air was used to pump water out of the ballast tanks so that the platform could be towed to a new location. The last research cruise of FLIP took place in late 2017, and ONR stopped financially supporting the vessel in 2020. Since then, it has been stationed at the Nimitz Marine Facility pier in Point Loma, California. In August 2023 FLIP completed her final journey to the scrapyard, ending 60 years of flawless service. 6. USS Vesuvius was, basically, a giant, floating potato cannonUSS Vesuvius was a very strange ship, indeed.U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Wikimedia Commons On the surface (no pun intended) the USS Vesuvius seemed like a perfectly normal ship. However, this aptly named vessel was actually one of the strangest vessels ever conceived and built. A unique vessel in the U.S. Navy's history, she marked a major departure from conventional main battery armament. Towards her bow section was a series of three, fixed, 16-degree elevation, 15-inch guns which were some of the biggest seen in her day. Not only were they of a huge caliber, but these particular guns were pneumatic (much like a giant potato cannon), and fired specially designed shells armed with a mix of nitrocellulose and dynamite explosive charge. To operate these weapons, the entire ship had to be directed towards the intended target, much like aiming a gun. The guns utilized compressed air from a 1000 psi (70 atm) reservoir to propel the shells. She saw some action in the Spanish-American War of 1895 and was later converted into a torpedo experimentation vessel before being decommissioned and sold to a private company in 1922.7. The BOKA Vanguard can carry other ships as cargoIt's a ship carrying ship...Wartsila The BOKA Vanguard, previously known as the Dockwise Vanguard, is a semisubmersible heavy-lift vessel currently owned and operated by Dockwise B.V. It is the largest of its kind to ever be constructed, with the capability to transport cargoes weighing up to 110,000 tonnes. Although primarily intended for offshore oil and gas facility transportation, the Dockwise Vanguard can also accommodate other types of ships and function as an offshore dry-dock facility.Unsurprisingly, she has had some very interesting jobs in her time. Some of her most notable include transporting the 65,000-ton Goliat FPSO from South Korea to Norway, Chevron's 53,000-ton Jack/St. Malo platform (which is the world's largest) from South Korea to the Gulf of Mexico, and the 60,000-ton Armada Intrepid FPSO from Rotterdam to Indonesia. Back in 2013, the idea of transporting the stricken Costa Concordia from Giglio was also considered, but ultimately that plan was abandoned in favor of towing the damaged cruise ship to Genoa.As impressive as she is, Dockwise has plans to build another ship even larger than the Vanguard. Maniacs!And that's your lot for today. These are just some of the many interesting "experiments" in ship design through the ages. While some are strange out of necessity (like the FLIP and Vanguard), others appear to have been a conscious attempt to make something because the engineers could. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Antarctic sea ice reaches all-time low annual maximumMeta targets youth with AI-powered personality chatbotsPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?Why do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answer Job Board