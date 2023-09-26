7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineers

Designing and building ocean-going ships is an age-old undertaking.

Honed over time, engineers have gotten pretty good at it.

But there are some modern ships that seem designed to defy the very notion of what a ship is.

When you consider the word "ship," you probably have an idea in your mind of what to expect. Whether sail or combustion-engined powered, what probably comes to mind is a long, floating thing with a pointy end and perhaps some stuff on top (like guns, sails, a bridge, etc.). In general, most ships tend to fit this general description, but there are some specialist vessels that really test this idea.

Let's take a look at some of the most famous examples.

1. The Ramform Titan looks half-finished

Yup, this is a real ship. PGS

First up is the very unique Ramform Titan. Perhaps the most powerful seismic surveying vessel ever built, the ship was constructed in 2013 by the MHI shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan. Looking like half, or even a third of a typical ship in profile, the Ramform Titan is more than half as wide (230 feet/70 meters) as it is long (341 feet/104 meters). And she is not alone, with four of her class (the Titan-class) commissioned and operated by Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS).