Outside of the military, airborne accidents and incidents are few and far between nowadays.

But they can still happen, often with tragic outcomes.

However, there are times when, despite seemingly impossible odds, pilots have nursed their damaged craft back to Terra Firma.

Aviation safety has greatly improved over the decades, with the help of strict regulations, intensive pilot training, and advancements in aircraft design and technology. However, accidents and incidents still pose a threat to those who dare to venture into the sky. Though many of the most serious incidents have involved fatalities, there are also occasions when disaster has been turned into triumph. Prepare to be amazed!

1. The incredible story of Aloha Airlines Flight 243

Aloha Airlines Flight 243, a Boeing 737-297, was on a routine flight between Hilo and Honolulu, Hawaii, on the 28th of April, 1988. Carrying 89 people and six crew onboard, this flight would be anything but routine. Around 20 minutes after takeoff, the aircraft suffered catastrophic damage that would cost one life — but it could have been much worse.